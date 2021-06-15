Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Torrens was Ireland team manager at the 2007, 2011 and 2015 World Cups

Ireland stars past and present will play in a game celebrating the life of former national team manager Roy Torrens and Beechgrove's centenary.

Torrens, who died in January aged 72, played at Beechgrove for his beloved Brigade club.

The Irish team, comprised of players who have won over 100 caps and were managed by Torrens, will take on a Brigade Select X1 side on 4 July.

William Porterfield, with 303 caps, will be among the players in action.

Torrens managed the men's team from 2005 to 2015 and included the final stages of three ODI World Cups and four T20 World Cups.

On retirement he returned to his lifelong Brigade club in Londonderry's Waterside and was chairman for his last five years.

Ireland centurions

Other internationals paying tribute to the man who managed them for more than a decade include present captain Andrew Balbirnie with 143 caps and team-mates Paul Stirling (292) and George Dockrell (227).

Former centurions include Ed Joyce (151), Kyle McCallan (227) and Gary Wilson (292) while John Mooney (182), Andre Botha (142), Niall O'Brien (216) and Peter Gillespie (124) complete a line-up that includes seven of the 10 most capped players in the history of Irish cricket.

William Porterfield said there was no problem in assembling the team.

"Everyone accepted straightaway. They want to celebrate the life of a true friend they respected and loved as well as play again at one of Ireland's finest grounds."

We wanted to spend time in his company' - Andrew White on 'great manager' Roy Torrens

The Brigade club was founded as Church Lads Brigade in 1906, playing its first games at Brandywell. There was to be a second ground for a year in 1920 on the Waterside area of the city before the club settled in the nearby Beechgrove.

The name Brigade was adopted in 1923 and back in 1954 the club bought Beechgrove for just £800. Down the years Brigade have won the North West Senior League 15 times and the Senior Cup 11 times.

The double came to Beechgrove twice and Torrens was at the centre of both. He played in the side of 1973 and when the two trophies were again won in 2019 he was chairman of the club.

The big hitting T20 match will be against a select side featuring North West players. Before the 14:00 BST start a pavilion clock will be unveiled in Torrens' memory on behalf of the Cricket Writers of Ireland.

The Irish players will turn out in specially adapted international shirts donated by O'Neills. 'Team Torrens' will be on the front and 507 on the back - Roy's number on his 30 appearances for Ireland.

Brigade's events manager and former chairman Bertie Faulkner said it was fitting the match would be one of the most intriguing ever to be staged at Beechgrove.

"The players on parade will make it an unforgettable occasion in the history of the club. It's wonderful that so many icons of Irish cricket have made themselves available to honour not only Roy but also the club he loved."