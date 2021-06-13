England v New Zealand: Tourists win by eight wickets to take series

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport at Edgbaston

Second LV= Insurance Test, Edgbaston (day four of five)
England 303 (Burns 81, Lawrence 81*) & 122 (Wagner 3-18, Henry 3-36)
New Zealand 388 (Young 82, Conway 80, Taylor 80, Broad 4-48) & 41-2
New Zealand won by eight wickets
England's dismal second-Test defeat was confirmed inside an hour on the fourth morning at Edgbaston, giving New Zealand a 1-0 series win.

The home side lost their last wicket to the first ball of the day, with Olly Stone edging behind off Trent Boult.

That meant New Zealand had only 38 runs to chase, which they did inside 11 overs to win by eight wickets.

It is England's first home series defeat since 2014, when Sri Lanka won a two-match series 1-0.

And it is New Zealand's first success in England in 22 years, and leaves them in fine fettle heading into the World Test Championship final against India at the Ageas Bowl that starts on Friday.

England move on to limited-overs matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan before a five-Test series against India begins in August.

England left scrambling for answers

For some time, England have been saying they are building towards this winter's Ashes series, but, gradually, this team is finding problems and losing answers.

Not once in 2021 have England fielded a full-strength Test side. They began the year with three successive victories but have now lost four of their past five.

Yes, there have been injuries to Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, while the need to rest Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran has been explained as a way to manage workloads and protect players from issues related to the Covid era.

Still, even with Stokes and Buttler unavailable, England have fielded a near full-strength top six in this series and their batting has been abject.

Not only that, but their catching has been woeful and the spin of Jack Leach has been curiously ignored in both Tests against New Zealand.

England have been adamant they have a plan, that their Test side will come together fit and firing when it matters most.

The signs are that it is becomingly increasingly difficult to make good on that promise.

Edgbaston left unfulfilled

Off the field, this has been a comforting return to something approaching normality, with 18,000 raucous fans inside Edgbaston on each of the first three days.

For that reason, it is a great shame for the fans who began arriving at 09:00 BST on Sunday that there was so little cricket to enjoy.

At 112-9 overnight, 37 ahead, the best England could hope for was to stretch the match as long as possible.

Instead, Stone fenced Boult into the gloves of Tom Blundell, leaving most inside the ground - including New Zealand - laughing at the ridiculousness of it all.

Stuart Broad at least continued his fine form by having Devon Conway nick behind, and Will Young chopped on off Stone, but these only delayed the inevitable.

Spectators at least got a full refund because there were fewer than 15 overs played, while England's opening Euro 2020 match against Croatia at 14:00 will be shown on a big screen, but that seems scant consolation for a lost day of Test cricket.

Brilliant New Zealand show England the way

If there remained any doubts about whether New Zealand will provide stiff competition to India in the World Test Championship final, they have been cast aside in two Tests where they comprehensively outplayed England.

Given their preparations over the past two weeks, New Zealand may even arrive in Southampton as favourites to win.

Their batsmen gave England a lesson in playing late, playing straight and valuing their wickets. Their bowlers maintained a fuller length. Whereas England's catching is a lottery, the Kiwis miss virtually nothing.

While England's players have rested, a number of the New Zealanders came straight from the abandoned Indian Premier League into this series.

When New Zealand rotated - they made six changes for the second Test - their collective strength was not diminished.

Their reward was a first Test win in five attempts at Edgbaston, having first visited this ground in 1958.

Comments

Join the conversation

402 comments

  • Comment posted by Bigrock, today at 12:09

    I’m still struggling to understand why the IPL players needed resting??
    Well done to New Zealand. A classy team in so many respects. They play cricket like it should be played.

    • Reply posted by 7p on Sad Ken, today at 12:12

      7p on Sad Ken replied:
      NZ IPL players seemed to get on alright didn't they.

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 12:11

    Congrats to the KIWIS

    You deserve everything you achieve. Go on and win the WTC

    Small proud nation who play sport the right way.

    • Reply posted by football, today at 12:21

      football replied:
      Indeed, unlike England who were lucky to get 0.
      They should have got -1 for not even trying in the first test.

  • Comment posted by Killingholme_Clay , today at 12:11

    England's answer to 'calypso cricket':
    Callapso Cricket

    • Reply posted by football, today at 12:18

      football replied:
      They were lucky it was only 0-1.

  • Comment posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 12:13

    It's not often I slate England but that was one of the worst batting performances I have ever seen from an England side. Technique and temperament completely and utterly lacking. Fielding not good enough, either.

    Some of them just did not look Test level. Simple as that, really.

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 12:17

      duncan brownley replied:
      Agree with you and also I too be diplomatic on performances.

      Like many have said is it the Rotation and is one thing behind the scenes too.

      We were ticking along steadily then the India Tour and then boom what a shambles.

      Be plenty of Inquisition and reasons plus new squads all shall want.

  • Comment posted by B-L Z Bob, today at 12:12

    How many of you think that England should’ve gone for the win in the 1st Test?

    • Reply posted by Dave Chappelle, today at 12:14

      Dave Chappelle replied:
      Trying to win a game? It's a bit radical, but why not?

  • Comment posted by michael, today at 12:06

    New players
    New captain
    Nw selector
    REQUIRED

    • Reply posted by Rob, today at 12:13

      Rob replied:
      Nothing quite like a keyboard warrior kneejerk reaction is there.....

  • Comment posted by Kat, today at 12:13

    England expects....

    Management to resign
    Selectors to resign
    Captain to resign

    Players to be played in their right positions and according to their abilities.

    If the pitch is going to take spin, does it take a genius to select a spin bowler?

    Root is no test match bowler. He is no test match captain. He's in danger of forgetting how to be a test match batsman.

    • Reply posted by david, today at 12:25

      david replied:
      Funnily enough Root has one of the best win percentage averages as any captain

  • Comment posted by Football Jim, today at 12:08

    Roots Mates 0
    NZ 1

  • Comment posted by winnie, today at 12:12

    Here we go again ... “lessons will be learned blah blah bollocks...”

    • Reply posted by Mubbers, today at 12:19

      Mubbers replied:
      It's happening now, live on TV!

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 12:10

    Selectors have a lot to answer for with not just the rotation policy but with how they decide some players are test standard. We have not had a capable batting side for 5 years now. Players selected with county batting averages of 30-33. That's a joke.

    • Reply posted by Dave Chappelle, today at 12:15

      Dave Chappelle replied:
      This rotation 'policy' is the height of stupidity. Embarrassing.

  • Comment posted by jk, today at 12:12

    Root and his mates actually get paid for impersonating professional cricketers ????

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 12:12

    All part of the "cunning plan" get it over and done with by lunch,a few beers this afternoon while watching the footie.

    • Reply posted by svrscrooge, today at 13:01

      svrscrooge replied:
      And that could be a shambles too!

  • Comment posted by Django, today at 12:09

    England were truly pathetic and were put to the sword. We've all seen it too many times. England have lost their way in test cricket and unless they put out teir very best team they just aren't good enough. All credit to NZ who are a great team as well as having talented players, they can afford to chop and change.

  • Comment posted by Whatever it takes , today at 12:13

    Congratulations to New Zealand who are a class act in every aspect batting, bowling and fielding they have been absolutely brilliant and maybe now we should stop underestimating this country and give them the five match series they richly deserve

    There is a real arrogance about this England side they are nowhere near as good as they think they are

    Cap doffed to the magnificent black caps

  • Comment posted by BWFMS, today at 12:09

    Totally showed the Kiwis no respect picking to many second string players. Got what they deserved

    • Reply posted by joanna, today at 12:56

      joanna replied:
      2nd string? Some were struggling to match 3rd string county players. No excuses for selectors who don't even have to move from their armchairs to watch every ball of every County game on Youtube this season. Whoever thought Bracey was ready for our test side needs to resign.

  • Comment posted by danguee, today at 12:14

    Can we maybe properly encourage young batsmen to learn good technique, orthodoxy - think Williamson, Kohli, Sachin, even Root - rather than have these technical freaks like Burns, Sibley etc peddling their angular, cross-line, non-straight-bat, flappy/quirky batting styles? Steve Smith is not a counter-argument. He is a genius and one-off.

    • Reply posted by RMC 1964, today at 12:36

      RMC 1964 replied:
      Couldn't agree more. Lawrence is another one with a grip (let alone technique) which will NOT deliver runs consistently. I am amazed Sir Alastair Cook talks him up so much. I understand he's an Essex team mate but he MUST be able to see a counter productive grip that would hinder an average club cricketer.

  • Comment posted by Brain, today at 12:14

    Man for man New Zealand have better batting averages. Why is anyone surprised by the outcome? Bracey is completely out of his depth. I lost count of the number of times he fumbled the ball.

    • Reply posted by Dave Chappelle, today at 12:20

      Dave Chappelle replied:
      Jeez, give the lad a break. I suspect you weren't world class the first time you did ANYTHING.

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 12:20

    A nation who play sport the right way.

    You deserve all the success that comes your way.

    All the very best for the WTC final.

  • Comment posted by Jka, today at 12:15

    What a joke, England, ECB and Wisden have made a complete mess of this series. Dumping our best performing bowler from 1st game, witch hunting our senior players social media, poor team selection, the list goes on! With the euros now started I wont be watching any cricket for the foreseeable future. What is happening to English sport right now? Go woke, go broke is undeniable true!

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 12:24

      ET replied:
      Spot on.
      If the ECB think the hundred will draw in spectators/viewers they’re dreaming.
      Picking a proper team to play Test cricket and putting it on FTA, might just be a good idea.

  • Comment posted by C-Wyndham, today at 12:11

    England's top order (bar Root) is abysmal.

    All averaging in the low 30s at best, with poor 50/100 conversion rates. More worryingly, a number of them look technically deficient against high quality bowling.

    Suppose that's what happens when the ECB de-prioritise the long form of the game.

    Well done the Black Caps - such a well rounded and likeable unit.

    • Reply posted by saddletramp, today at 12:13

      saddletramp replied:
      Stopped reading after the "bar Root" bit.

      Did you watch his 2 dismissals ?

