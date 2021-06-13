England: 'No more room for excuses as India and Australia loom large'

What goes around comes around.

Promises must be kept, debts repaid and faith honoured.

Which brings us to the England cricket team, who for most of 2021 have been asking us to trust them implicitly because everything will be all right in the end.

The miserable eight-wicket defeat by New Zealand at Edgbaston, one that saw a seven-year unbeaten record in home Test series surrendered, is pushing that trust to breaking point.

It was going so well, too.

A year that began with three successive Test wins in Sri Lanka and India has spiralled into five matches without a win, four of which have been lost.

Whether or not that is a direct consequence of the way England have handled - or perhaps mishandled - their players is open to debate, but some facts are inescapable.

England have failed to win a single Test since Jos Buttler last played. Chris Woakes will have gone almost 12 months between Tests when his next chance to play comes around in August.

Yes, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer were injured for the two Tests against in New Zealand, but neither would have played anyway.

Still, the slide from a magnificent win against India in Chennai in February - one of England's most impressive overseas victories in recent memory - to the loss to New Zealand in Birmingham is alarming for the performances of the players that have remained in the team during the age of rest and rotation.

Ollie Pope has gone eight Tests without a half-century, while Dom Sibley has passed 16 only twice in 11 innings. Zak Crawley made 17 in the second innings at Edgbaston, his second-highest score in 12 Test innings.

More slack can be given to Dan Lawrence, with only seven caps to his name. However, even he sandwiched an 81 not out with two ducks and is averaging less than 30.

It has left captain Joe Root not only leading a side whose dressing room has a revolving door of players, but also with the responsibility of holding together a batting order that has all the structural solidity of a wet tissue.

Options for change are limited, mainly because so many from county cricket have been tried over the past decade, but also with opportunities between now and the Ashes fast running out.

Whoever England opt for in the first Test against India in the first week of August will need backing, especially given coach Chris Silverwood has repeatedly said he does not want a player to have to make his debut in Australia.

Even if changes are made, the next in line seem to be Haseeb Hameed and Dawid Malan, both of whom have been tried before.

England v New Zealand: Cook critiques England batting line-up

"They are going to have to look at themselves and be honest in the next five or six weeks because they are going to be put under the same pressure against India," Alastair Cook, England's all-time leading run scorer, told BBC Sport.

"That's what Test cricket is - cricket under pressure, and they are going to have to find a way.

"There won't be big changes. These are the guys who have scored runs in county cricket. That's why they've played. It's down to them, it's not the coaches. They've got to front up."

England's top seven at Edgbaston
TestsRunsAverageCenturies
Rory Burns251,52933.233
Dom Sibley2098530.782
Zak Crawley1470429.331
Joe Root1058,71448.6820
Ollie Pope1988231.501
Dan Lawrence732929.900
James Bracey282.660

If batting is the main area of concern, then there are decisions to be made elsewhere.

England have made a conscious and admirable decision to play home Tests on flat pitches, in order to replicate the challenges they will face abroad.

However, in neither Test against New Zealand were they able to take 20 wickets (admittedly, in the second they barely had the opportunity).

It is curious that on both occasions England reverted to type, selecting four right-arm seamers. What does that say about their faith in spinner Jack Leach? If, for example, Graeme Swann had been in the England squad, you can be certain he would have played.

And, in those flat, dry, hot conditions, is there still space for both of those magnificent warhorses, Stuart Broad and James Anderson?

Even if Stokes is available for the first Test against India, England will probably still need a bowling all-rounder like Woakes, Sam Curran or Ollie Robinson at number eight.

If they want pace, that means Mark Wood or Olly Stone. Surely they would not pick five seamers, so Leach should return.

That means only one place for either Broad or Anderson. Broad has been magnificent against New Zealand, the pick of the England bowlers.

Only a fool would dismiss the enduring skill of Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker and most capped player, yet he did seem below par against the Black Caps.

These choices depend on the players England will have at their disposal.

On the one hand, the rest-and-rotation policy employed this year is understandable. England play more and travel further than any other team. Covid has brought unprecedented challenges and it is right that the wellbeing of the players is at the forefront of the decision-making.

Even the protection given to a players' right to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) can be swallowed when you know that permission to take those lucrative contracts was granted before England signed up for the two Tests against New Zealand.

However, it does stick in the craw for Buttler, Woakes and Moeen Ali to be playing county cricket when England are being thrashed all around Birmingham.

Not only that, but New Zealand managed to get their IPL contingent to take part in this series. England's recent trend of getting a full-strength squad out for Twenty20 matches will continue when they meet Sri Lanka this month too.

"After 2019 we got told by the ECB that the next thing on the agenda was winning in Australia," former England captain Michael Vaughan told BBC Test Match Special.

"I haven't seen it. I haven't seen the eggs in the basket of the Test team. I've seen them in the basket of the white-ball team.

"Fundamentally, if you muck about with Test cricket it brings about inconsistency, and that's what we're seeing."

Root was adamant after the New Zealand defeat that he expects to have his first-choice XI available to play against India.

When it comes to Test cricket, five matches against Virat Kohli's men followed by a tilt on the Ashes in Australia are as big as it comes.

England have assured us there is a plan and the Test side will be ready for the marquee series.

They have asked us to trust them because they know what they are doing.

There is no more room for excuses. The time to prove they deserved that trust is almost here.

  • Comment posted by sjp71, today at 08:54

    So we had a new ready made Test match bowler...probably the last we'll ever see him. Poor guy, he made a mistake as a boy and gets this! The England set up is toxic and led by Root who doesn't get it either. Rest and rotation - what a joke and who the hell do England think they are? They need the best starting 11 for every game. The Ashes will be a blood bath

    • Reply posted by Hostamosta, today at 09:01

      Hostamosta replied:
      That was outrageous. I've heard it said that WI could still put together a world class test team, has the talent, but many players there are happy just playing for fun, don't want the scrutiny that comes with the modern game.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 08:28

    Embarrassing from England. On home turf, in front of a magnificent Edgebaston crowd and winning the toss. The disgracefully timid final day at Lords came back to bite them. Giles must change the leadership and the attitude. Unlike our white-ball sides, the Test team are going backwards and 0-5 awaits Down Under unless radical changes at the top are made now .

    • Reply posted by Hostamosta, today at 08:46

      Hostamosta replied:
      It is due to the rubbish wickets we now have in the championship, that make medium pacers the most dangerous bowlers, so when our batsmen come up against proper pace or turn, they are totally lost!

  • Comment posted by graingerroad, today at 08:30

    Joe Root says not the time to panic. I would have thought this is exactly the time to panic with him as captain!

    • Reply posted by Groucho2nd, today at 09:04

      Groucho2nd replied:
      I am with you. If this is not the time to panic when will be? ECB and cricket establishment seem to assume the punters and their money will just keep coming. Keep playing as England did against NZ and the punters will go away.

  • Comment posted by Gaz Ump, today at 08:30

    Just pick your best players England.

    You aren't good enough for experimental rotation.

    • Reply posted by Kings Cross Bear, today at 08:46

      Kings Cross Bear replied:
      We don't really have XI test quality players. No openers and only Root and Stokes score regularly. Test class spinners, who?

  • Comment posted by Steve atkinson, today at 08:38

    The Edgbaston crowd were disgracefully short changed by this inept England performance. The rotation/resting policy is a joke. Always pick your best team.
    A couple in the latest line up looked like average club cricketers at best.

    • Reply posted by Hostamosta, today at 08:56

      Hostamosta replied:
      Apparently the crowd were badly behaved and mostly there for the booze. A commentator on the Guardian was there and said most people weren't even watching the cricket, too busy staggering around spilling beer and being silly. Perhaps we need better, more interested and knowledgeable, fans as well as players!

  • Comment posted by Randolph, today at 08:59

    Having waited forever to watch a game again, New Zealand's generous declaration had it all for England in the First Test, then they put their feet up and let the nation down. Start with finding a captain, the rest may follow.

    • Reply posted by Eye_Said, today at 09:10

      Eye_Said replied:
      Agreed, in part. Root is a good player but an average-at-best captain.
      We need a spin-bowling captain; that way whoever he is, he might get selected to start...

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 08:57

    Root not good enough to carry the captain responsibility and then have to dig the team out with his batting. His latest figures are poor. It is just too much for him. New Zealand had a test team that looked like a well oiled machine. Ours looked like it was being tinkered by a toddler. Stop messing around and pick your best team and take the armband off Root and set him free.

    • Reply posted by Roger Foden, today at 09:22

      Roger Foden replied:
      Terrible skipper. Give the job to Buttler

  • Comment posted by No, today at 08:47

    Bayliss brought the Aussie positive attitude to our game.... the first thing Silverwood said was ... 'back to playing test cricket'.

    After the disgraceful refusal to chase the first test declaration and the pathetic batting from most in the second test.... I know who I would prefer our coach to be!!!!

    • Reply posted by Football Jim, today at 08:49

      Football Jim replied:
      Neirher

  • Comment posted by DaveG, today at 09:03

    Silverwood's laughable excuse was England have a a young & inexperience batting line up, hmmmm remind us again Chris how many tests Devon Conway & Will Young have played for NZ? Yep a grand total of 5 between them but hasn't stopped them making crucial contributions in this series. Your decision not to try to win last Sunday will be your legacy Silverwood

    • Reply posted by cookiedude1, today at 09:18

      cookiedude1 replied:
      Come now, Conway at least is about as experienced as they come. Recently into test cricket, granted, but he knows his own game inside out.

      It is a very very strong NZ side, pains me to say it, but they are just better than us at the moment. Our batsmen need to grow a pair and figure out how to tough it out.

  • Comment posted by Phoenix44, today at 08:32

    The fact is that for a number of years now England have been bailed out by the heroics of 1-2 players that have flattered results. Other than those wins and other than those heroics in the matches won, they have been awful. A simple example is catching. For 2 years or more it has been dreadful. Worse, the number of wickets each match from poor shots is ridiculously high. England are a shambles.

    • Reply posted by Rob, today at 09:45

      Rob replied:
      Agreed. Over the past few years we've heard it said that several players are selected because they are potential match-winners (Buttler, Pope, Bairstow, etc). IMO including so many together has contributed to our batting issues. Essentially we need 1 or 2 of them to win the match, because when they don't they are out too cheaply and the cumulative result is a collapse.

  • Comment posted by karen , today at 08:46

    Well done to NZ for punishing Englands disrespect in picking a weak side against possibly the best test team in the world. The contempt shown to the fans is unforgivable. Needs root and branch change.

    • Reply posted by thankgodforthat, today at 09:45

      thankgodforthat replied:
      Especially Root

  • Comment posted by -_-, today at 08:25

    England have 2 chances of winning The Ashes in Australia.

    Slim and fat.

    • Reply posted by adeyb, today at 10:01

      adeyb replied:
      You missed a 3rd...

      "No"

  • Comment posted by Wors, today at 08:56

    I am so disappointed with this England team… after the negative Lords performance and slow over rate now this! They were given the privilege of a test event and could only last 3 days, the fans and Warwickshire CCC have been let down by well paid ‘professional’ cricketers and the army of backroom staff - The usual spiel of taking the positives and lessons to be leant is not good enough

    • Reply posted by nick_tt, today at 09:20

      nick_tt replied:
      this slow over rate is basically every test & has been happening repeatedly for years now, its completely unacceptable.

      not only is it a loss of overs, denying either team a greater chance of result, it also deprives fans (pre-covid also was the same).

      fines are pointless, it needs serious punishment for repeated offences to sort it out, there is no excuse for it. Footballers play 90mins not 75

  • Comment posted by Honkdawally, today at 08:43

    Something pretty rotten at the heart of English Cricket, completely lost our way, nothing seems to make sense, selection, rotation and preparation. Off field nonsense matched by on field incompetence. It’s not just the batting which is abject, the fielding was Saturday afternoon league standard at best. If Australia play half as well as they can, it’s going to be a long winter!!

    • Reply posted by AthleticoFantastico, today at 11:30

      AthleticoFantastico replied:
      Look at the ECB's schedule. It's designed to make as much cash as possible, not produce test cricketers. That's what's rotten.

  • Comment posted by 2020R17, today at 08:26

    I think the top 7 do have the capability but lack the application and concentration to score big runs. That said I would bring in Malan, Woakes and Leach (along with returning Buttler snd Stokes)

  • Comment posted by Ferruccio, today at 08:51

    We were hopeless.
    Not going for the win in the first game spoke volumes.

  • Comment posted by m j, today at 08:45

    Leach should've been played if only to give him more rhythm and confidence. Leaving players out dents their rhythm, it's like having to start all over again. Robinson needs to come back in quickly or they could ruin him, if they haven't already.

    On the batting, I'd bring back Malan, now he's banging runs for his county he'll be more settled on his return, was unlucky to be dropped anyway.

  • Comment posted by Football Jim, today at 08:50

    Giles,Silverwood and Root out.

  • Comment posted by Hostamosta, today at 08:45

    Not sure what the answer is. I suspect, as Simon Hughes pointed out in the Times yesterday, that we need better wicket in county cricket. Harder, truer wickets that suit better bowlers. Darren Stevens has done brilliantly lately, but should we really be preparing pitches that make medium pacers the most dangerous bowlers in county cricket?

    • Reply posted by Groucho2nd, today at 08:57

      Groucho2nd replied:
      No we should not. We should have our best players playing county cricket. Central contracts and some players chasing
      IPL rupees have seriously damaged the county system. As for
      ECB obsession with limited overs tripe that is wholly incompatible with Test cricket.

  • Comment posted by Steve D, today at 08:37

    So what are the so called coaches doing if they see England bowling way too short, again. NZ pitched ball up and got results, England for far too long seemingly scared to say anything to Broad and Anderson. Catching terrible, no excuses there. Usual batting collapse. Occassional decent result masks underlying problem. Get Root out as Capt and someone in with guts to act and tell players truth.

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 08:52

      duncan brownley replied:
      England Bowlers remit it is .. let's go and bowl short and maybe now and again bowl a length ball ...

      Then wickets fall bowling at the stumps with line and length they still bowl short.

      Yes Coaches at all disciplines need a kick up the backside along with the players too.

