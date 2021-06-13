Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Conor McKerr took seven wickets in four County Championship appearances last summer

Derbyshire have signed fast bowler Conor McKerr on loan from Surrey for the rest of the T20 Blast group stage.

The 23-year-old, who has 38 first-class wickets at 27.73, is also available for two County Championship games.

McKerr played twice for Derbyshire while on loan in 2017, taking 14 wickets and becoming the youngest player in the club's history to claim ten wickets in a first-class match.

Head of cricket Dave Houghton said McKerr was high on the list of targets.

"He's young, quick and gives us another variation in our T20 attack, while we're eager to see him replicate his 2017 form in the County Championship," Houghton added. external-link

"Games are coming thick and fast, and there's a need to rotate. We've been unfortunate with injuries and Conor's quality will give us greater depth."

Derbyshire have won one and lost two of their opening three matches in this season's Blast.