Munster Reds posted 289 from their 50 overs

Inter-Provincial Cup, Cork Munster Reds 289-6 (50 overs): M Commins 79, T Kane 78; C Young 3-48 North-West Warriors 292-6 (47.1 overs): W Porterfield 110, G Kennedy 52*; F Hand 2-48 North-West Warriors won by four wickets Scorecard external-link (external site)

William Porterfield's outstanding 110 led North-West Warriors to a comfortable four wicket win over Munster Reds at the Mardyke.

Set 290 to win, Porterfield hit 14 fours and two sixes in 40 overs at the crease as the Warriors chased down the total with 17 balls to spare.

Graeme Kennedy's unbeaten 52 helped the visitors seal the win with little fuss.

Earlier the Reds has posted 289-6 with half-centuries from Murray Commins, captain Tyrone Kane and Matt Ford.

While early wickets fell and the Reds top order struggled to get started, their competition top-scorer Commins appeared to be batting on a different pitch as he played expansive shots all around the ground in his innings of 79 from 99 balls.

His eventual dismissal was perhaps a little unfortunate, with a ball from McBrine skidding through low and crashing into his off stump.

Skipper Kane smashed five sixes in his 78 before Fionn Hand hit a rapid 49 not-out in the last five overs to set a total that the hosts would have been happy with at the game's halfway stage.

However the Reds were unable to stifle Porterfield, who took his time settling in at the crease before finding his rhythm and producing a powerful innings which, aided by some poor Reds fielding, allowed the Warriors to chase the total with 17 balls to spare.

The final Cup match of the competition will be the rescheduled Northern Knights v Reds fixture on 30 May, meanwhile Leinster Lightning play the Warriors next Tuesday which may determine the direction of this year's Cup, while Reds take on the Northern Knights in Cork next Thursday.