Azeem Rafiq (centre) played 169 games for Yorkshire across all formats, making a highest score of 100 and taking a 217 wickets

Azeem Rafiq's employment tribunal case against his former club Yorkshire is to begin on Wednesday, though the first part will be held in "private".

Former spinner Rafiq, 30, filed a legal claim against the club after making allegations he suffered racist abuse.

Yorkshire opened an independent investigation into those allegations in September, which is ongoing.

The hearing, which is listed to begin at 10:00 BST in Leeds, is expected to last for two days.

Rafiq revealed last year how he would "dread" playing for Yorkshire, claiming "institutional racism" at the county left him close to taking his own life.

In his legal claim, the former England Under-19 captain is alleging discrimination and harassment on the grounds of race, as well as victimisation detriment in his efforts to address racism at the club.

A spokesperson for Rafiq told BBC Sport: "The tribunal hearing, which is listed for 16-17 June, has been converted to a private hearing to deal with case management issues on the first morning."

Separately, the club opened an independent investigation into the allegations but BBC Sport understands a verdict from it is not imminent.