Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Rabada (left) has played 129 internationals for South Africa

New Zealand bowler Lockie Ferguson has replaced Kagiso Rabada in The Hundred after the South African withdrew because of Covid-19 related issues.

Fast bowler Rabada, 26, was due to play for Manchester Originals in the tournament, which begins on 21 July.

He is currently involved in South Africa's tour of the West Indies and is in their squad for a tour of Ireland which follows, running until 25 July.

Ferguson, 30, is currently playing for Yorkshire in the T20 Blast.

He has played one Test, 13 Twenty20 internationals and 37 one-day internationals, including in the 2019 World Cup final against England when he took 3-50.