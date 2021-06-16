Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Queen's Park had been set to host Derbyshire matches on 11-14 July and 18 July

Derbyshire's planned fixtures at Chesterfield in July have been moved to Derby because of the extension of coronavirus restrictions.

Queen's Park was set to host a County Championship game against Essex and T20 Blast match with Yorkshire as part of Chesterfield's annual cricket festival.

But the county say the restrictions would have had "significant commercial and operational implications".

It is hoped Chesterfield can still host a One-Day Cup tie in August.

That is scheduled to be against Yorkshire on 8 August.

"While we understand the government announcement is for the long-term benefits of the nation, it adds further challenges for the sports, leisure and hospitality sector and I'm bitterly disappointed for our members, supporters and sponsors," said Derbyshire chief executive Ryan Duckett.

Meanwhile Chesterfield Borough Council have said they will enter an agreement with Derbyshire to continue the festival in the town for the next five years.