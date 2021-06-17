Ireland v Zimbabwe: Two T20s at Stormont added to series

Ireland and Zimbabwe will play a total of eight matches in the series in August
Stormont will host two additional T20s to Ireland's series against Zimbabwe while there's two date changes for their games with South Africa.

Ireland and Zimbabwe will meet in the extra matches on 22 and 24 August.

The first date switch in the South Africa series sees the T20 game scheduled for Malahide on 20 July move to the 19th.

The other change is at Stormont, with the T20 now to be played on 24 August instead of the 25th.

Both series will form part of the World Cup Super League, with 10 qualification points for the eight available places up for grabs in each fixture.

A 2-1 series defeat by the Netherlands earlier this month left the Irish with just two wins from their opening nine matches, with hopes fading of making the 2023 tournament in India.

Ireland home summer 2021 schedule

OpponentFormatDateVenue
South AfricaODI11 JulyMalahide
South AfricaODI13 JulyMalahide
South AfricaODI16 JulyMalahide
South AfricaT2019 JulyMalahide
South AfricaT2022 JulyStormont
South AfricaT2024 JulyStormont
ZimbabweODI6 AugustStormont
ZimbabweODI8 AugustStormont
ZimbabweODI11 AugustStormont
ZimbabweT2015 AugustBready
ZimbabweT2017 AugustBready
ZimbabweT2020 AugustBready
ZimbabweT2022 AugustStormont
ZimbabweT2024 AugustStormont

