England v India: Tourists suffer dramatic late collapse after 96 from Shafali Verma

By Amy LofthouseBBC Sport in Bristol

LV= Insurance Test, day two of four
England 396-9 dec: Knight 95, Dunkley 74*, Rana 4-131
India 187-5: Verma 96, Mandhana 78, Knight 2-1
India trail England by 209 runs
India suffered a dramatic late collapse as England fought back after an audacious 96 from teenage debutant Shafali Verma lit up the second day of the one-off Test in Bristol.

The tourists had been cruising at 167-0 before Verma was caught chasing the boundary that would have brought her a century.

From then, India folded, losing 5-16 to end the day on 187-5, trailing the hosts by 209 runs.

England had earlier declared on 396-9, led by an unbeaten 74 from Sophia Dunkley.

Verma, 17, hit 13 fours and two sixes as she produced the highest score by an Indian woman on Test debut to frustrate England's bowlers.

She and fellow opener Smriti Mandhana, who made a classy 76, looked to have batted England out of contention but after Verma had hoisted Kate Cross to mid-on, the match swung in the hosts' favour.

India looked scrambled, with skipper Heather Knight taking 2-1 off six overs to put England in prime position in this Test which has two days left to run.

Momentum shifts after Shafali show

Despite having never played a Test together - Verma was just 10 when India last played a red-ball match - the India openers combined gloriously in Bristol.

Verma, the top-ranked T20 batter in the world, played the way she knows how: hard. A seaming delivery from Nat Sciver was flayed effortlessly for six, while premier bowler Katherine Brunt saw a full delivery clattered back over her head.

Accompanied by Mandhana, a classical player with a stunning cover drive, she flayed England's attack around the ground. Verma celebrated her half-century with an abashed wave of the bat, preferring to let her shot-making tell the story.

Her only emotion came when she toe-ended Cross to mid-on, with the opener throwing back her head in anguish as she left.

"This partnership could be huge for women's cricket in India," said former India seamer Snehal Pradhan on Test Match Special.

"I've already seen a lot of people on my social media who don't normally talk about women's cricket, calling for others to turn on the television to watch these two wonderful players."

England were visibly lifted by Verma's dismissal. Mandhana began to struggle to rotate the strike before lofting Sciver to mid-off, Shikha Pandey chipped a catch back to Knight while captain Mithali Raj was pinned lbw on review by Sophie Ecclestone.

The fielders crowded around the bat and turned up the noise as Poonam Raut fell lbw. England almost claimed another wicket, with Harmanpreet Kaur given out lbw to Ecclestone, but a review showed a clear inside edge.

It was a frenetic end to another absorbing day's play.

Dunkley stars alongside Shrubsole fireworks

England put themselves in a strong position with the bat, led by Dunkley, who showed real maturity on her Test debut.

After losing Katherine Brunt to the second over of the day, Dunkley shared a 56-run partnership with Sophie Ecclestone as she moved England beyond the 300 mark.

She was dropped by Deepti Sharma in her follow-through on 27 and then given out on 46, lbw to Sneh Rana, but the decision was overturned on review, before a glance down to fine leg took her to an assured half-century.

Dunkley's off-side game was particularly strong as she struck nine fours, and her partnership with Anya Shrubsole helped England accelerate towards a declaration.

The pair smacked 70 runs in 10 overs, Shrubsole striking a towering six over long-on, before Heather Knight waved her players in after Shrubsole was bowled by Rana.

It was a flurry that epitomised England's positive mindset, but one that was almost instantly matched by Verma and Mandhana's controlled and calculated counter-attack.

  • Comment posted by Gazolba, today at 19:30

    Why do batsmen go crazy when they get near 100? After all that good work to get out senselessly on 96. Four easy singles would have done it.

  • Comment posted by Solraven, today at 19:22

    Its a hard watch. Pace bowling at 65mph is just tedious - it is just not test cricket - there is no spectacle. It doesn't help when the commentators spend every other sentence saying how great it all is.
    I love great cricket. This isn't it.

    • Reply posted by matt1985, today at 19:30

      matt1985 replied:
      Well don't bother watching then.

  • Comment posted by The real judge Jeffrey, today at 19:22

    Should they have really been allowed to travel.

  • Comment posted by Lirrix, today at 19:21

    I dont like cricket...

    I love it!

    Great competition.

    Anya Shrubsole is an English sporting legend.

    There, I said it.

  • Comment posted by simonk, today at 19:20

    Come on, chaps. This is hardly “thrilling”! The standard is so low it’s a joke. Neither side would give Hartlepool Under 15s a decent game.

    • Reply posted by Brentism, today at 19:26

      Brentism replied:
      Don't watch it then. No-one has a gun to your head.

  • Comment posted by BrightonVilla, today at 19:20

    I have been watching until they brought up the ton, then though thats it...
    I wont watch again TMS here I come!

  • Comment posted by JL, today at 19:17

    Well done England! Have a word with the men’s team for us 😉

  • Comment posted by SwimsAlongAnduin, today at 19:09

    Sophia and Shafali are such great advertisement for the game! Tremendous from the debutants. But shame that ECB didn't care to get the girls a fresh pitch. Shame that BCCI makes the girls wait 8 years to play a Test. What snobbish nonsense is this?

  • Comment posted by SwimsAlongAnduin, today at 19:06

    When the Indian openers were going well, there was nothing in the pitch, and a draw loomed. But poor mindset and lack of positivity from India's #3 onwards has earned them this collapse - and a sheer possibility of an innings defeat. Sad. But Verma and Mandhana are young, and should develop into playing more matured shots sooner than later. Watch out other teams!

  • Comment posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 19:01

    Really intriguing day. Had all you could want from a Test match, great batting, bowling and an ebb and flow.

    One thing I will say, though, is both teams' catching has a lot to be desired. India, especially, dropped some real sitters yesterday.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 19:00

    Ah fair play. Maybe it's going to take the women's team to show how it's done for the men to follow suit.

    • Reply posted by chris, today at 19:20

      chris replied:
      They're as English as the men, have no fear! When batting England managed to lose 5-40. When it comes to calypso collapso, they can go toe-to-toe with the men quite happily

  • Comment posted by MVP, today at 18:59

    I hope there is sufficient time for this match to reach a conclusion. Why only 4 days?

    • Reply posted by matt1985, today at 19:29

      matt1985 replied:
      A good question. Another question is why they are playing on a used pitch.

  • Comment posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 18:55

    So pleased for Sophia Dunkley, even though robbed of a maiden test century. Great start to a promising test career.

    • Reply posted by chris, today at 19:21

      chris replied:
      Hardly robbed. 4 day matches put huge pressure on first innings declarations. We probably need to enforce the follow on to have any chance of winning, there's just not enough time in the game.

  • Comment posted by Bolton of Yorkshire, today at 18:54

    Verma was a revelation to watch. So calm and composed. Magnificent comeback form England with the ball. Great advert for the game

  • Comment posted by jon60, today at 18:52

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Mathna, today at 18:57

      Mathna replied:
      How much International Cricket have you played you sad little man...

  • Comment posted by Sherrif173354, today at 18:52

    A game swinging back and forth. But the over rate is woefully slow.. After every break they have been late restarting and India’ bowling almost in single figures/hour. In a four day game time is key and both teams, but particularly India have been poor. Stronger umpires required. Have ECB only got one female umpire ??

