Around 3,200 spectators will be allowed to attend the final each day

Men's World Test Championship final: India v New Zealand Venue: Hampshire Bowl Date: 18-22 June (reserve day on 23 June) Time: 10:30 BST Coverage: In-play highlights, Test Match Special commentary and text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app.

Rain delayed the start of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton.

Play was due to begin at 10:30 BST but heavy overnight rain continued on Friday morning and there will be no play until after lunch at the earliest.

The rain is forecast to continue throughout Friday.

A reserve, sixth day is in place for the showpiece final to allow for play lost to bad weather to be made up.

India and New Zealand are contesting the inaugural final with the winner crowned the first Test world champions in cricket's history.

If the match is drawn the sides will be joint winners.