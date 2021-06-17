Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Durham take on Lancashire in the T20 Blast on Thursday with the Red Rose winning in each of their past eight visits to Chester-le-Street

Durham say a number of their players and staff are self isolating after a member of their support staff tested positive for Covid-19.

BBC Radio Newcastle understands the club have just 11 first-team players available for their T20 Blast fixture with Lancashire on Thursday.

Coach Will Gidman, 36, has registered as a player to carry out 12th man duties, while Ben Stokes - recovering from a broken finger - has also made himself available if needed.

"As a precaution and following government guidelines, a number of our playing squad and support staff are undertaking a period of self-isolation," a club statement said.

"The club will continue to strictly follow all government and ECB guidance to ensure the safety of our staff and spectators."