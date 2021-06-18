Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kevin O'Brien holds the record for the fastest century in ICC World Cup history

Ireland all-rounder Kevin O'Brien has announced his retirement from one-day international cricket.

O'Brien made his debut in 2006 and amassed 3,618 runs and 114 wickets in his 153 appearances.

The 37-year-old holds the record for the fastest century in ICC World Cup history, hitting 100 runs in just 50 balls against England in 2011.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to represent my country 153 times," said O'Brien.

"The memories I take from them will last a lifetime".

The Dubliner, who featured in three World Cups for Ireland, will continue to play T20 and Test cricket.

His ODI tally of 114 wickets is the highest in Ireland's history while his 3,618 runs puts him third in Ireland's all-time list.

O'Brien also finishes with Ireland's most number of catches in the field (68) in ODI cricket, and captained the side on four occasions, registering three wins.

O'Brien's most-memorable moment in an Ireland shirt was the record-breaking 113 in the 2011 ICC World Cup against England.

"After 15 years playing for Ireland, I feel now is the right time to step away and retire from ODI cricket," added O'Brien.

"This has not been an easy decision, but after ongoing consideration I don't feel I can contribute to the ODI team as much as I have in the past. The hunger and love for the ODI format is no longer the same as it was and it wouldn't be fair to continue to play while no longer feeling at 100%.

"I've had some unbelievable moments with the team since 2006 - the three World Cups, the personal successes and spending time travelling and playing all over the world, but I will now shift my focus and remain fully committed to T20 cricket - with two World Cups in the next 18 months - and hoping to add to my three caps in Test cricket."