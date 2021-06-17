Glamorgan v Middlesex (Fri)

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Eoin Morgan (batting) will captain England against Sri Lanka in Cardiff on 23 and 24 June

T20 Blast, Glamorgan v Middlesex Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Friday 18 June Time : 17:00 BST Coverage: Commentary from BBC Sport Wales & BBC Radio London & match report on the BBC Sport website and app

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard says his team will have to win seven of their remaining 10 matches to qualify for the T20 Blast last eight, as they prepare to face Middlesex.

Both teams have one win from four after Middlesex lost to Gloucestershire at Radlett by two runs on the DLS method.

The game was ended two overs early by rain after arguments over bad light.

"Middlesex are fairly star-studded and led brilliantly by (England captain) Eoin Morgan," said Maynard.

"(We have to win) seven from 10, essentially, assuming all the games go through.

"We're going to come up against individual brilliance at times, but we've got to restrict that and show our collective brilliance in the other seven."

Glamorgan have stuck to the same 14-man squad so far but have not used Australian seamer Michael Neser, due to the limit of two overseas players, or young all-rounder Callum Taylor.

Aussie star Marnus Labuschagne is their top batsman and most economical bowler, with Nick Selman the only other player to hit a 50 to add to Labuschagne's three.

Glamorgan (from): Lloyd, Selman, Labuschagne, Ingram, C Cooke (c, wk), Carlson, Douthwaite, Taylor, Neser, Salter, Weighell, Smith, van der Gugten, Sisodiya.

Middlesex (from, probable): Eskinazi, Stirling, Cracknell, Morgan (c), Simpson (wk), Hollman, Green, Cullen, Finn, Bamber, Murtagh, Gubbins, Robson, Sowter.