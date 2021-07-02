Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Oval Invincibles' men's team is packed with star quality, but will that lead to success in The Hundred? And how will the women's team fare under the leadership of captain Dane van Niekerk? BBC Sport profiles south London's newest team.

The coaches: The chameleon and the geography teacher

Australia's Tom Moody is a shrewd coaching appointment for Invincibles' men's team, having led Sri Lanka to the 2007 World Cup final and Sunrisers Hyderabad to the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2016.

Adaptability is key to Moody. Speaking on The Cricket Couch podcast, he said of his coaching style: "I think you have to be chameleon-like and adapt to various cultures, personalities and stages, and the teams and individuals within that."

In charge of the women's team is Jonathan Batty, who has 20 years of experience in county cricket.

Batty, a full-time geography teacher, played for Surrey during Adam Hollioake's successful, trophy-laden spell as captain and subscribes to the theory that you keep your "body in the oven and brain in the freezer" when the pressure moments come.

Ones to watch: Surrey icons bring their magic to Invincibles

Excitement usually follows England's World Cup-winning opener Jason Roy, who likes to set the tone at the top of the order.

His explosive batting is sure to set The Hundred alight and any score is possible while he is at the crease.

Hailing from a cricketing family, Surrey youngster Sam Curran, who made his county debut while still a schoolboy, has quickly proven he has the talent for the highest level.

He has an ever-growing locker of bowling variations with the potential to rip through batting orders. Also capable of hitting the ball far at any spot in the batting order, look out for big boundaries and quick runs.

Ones to watch: South Africa duo sure to shine

South Africa internationals Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk bring a wealth of experience to The Oval

A Kia Super League stalwart and skilled bowler, Marizanne Kapp, 31 is one of the world's most dynamic fast bowlers and has the ability to punish sides with the bat.

With 114 ODI caps for South Africa, she currently sits top of the women's ODI all-rounder rankings and is third for bowling, while also having a century to her name.

An opening bowler who hits a back of the length hard and swings the ball, Kapp's aggression should suit the game's newest format and put the opposition on the back foot.

Alongside Kapp will be her wife and South Africa captain Dane Van Niekerk, who made her international debut aged just 16.

A natural role model, she holds the record as the first ever bowler to take four wickets without conceding a single run in international cricket.

The leg-spinner has enjoyed success in the short format having won titles in the Women's Big Bash in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

The Young Guns: A big-hitting all-rounder and a future England star

Destructive all-rounder Will Jacks is a cricketer well suited to this tournament. The Surrey all-rounder shot to prominence when he smashed a century off 25 balls in a T10 pre-season game against Lancashire in 2019.

At 6ft 1ins, Jacks also bowls useful right-arm off-spin and his form earned him a contract in the Big Bash last winter.

Aged just 16, Alice Capsey is used to being a trailblazer, and she will be the youngest player in the inaugural season of The Hundred.

Capsey, who plays for South East Stars, caught the eye after her sensational display against Sunrisers last season where she made an unbeaten 73 off 75 balls.

Coming in a number four, she almost single-handedly chased down a target of 199 with 12 overs to spare leading to her being tipped as a future England opener.

Her athleticism in the field and with the ball make her the perfect all-rounder.

Why Oval Invincibles will win The Hundred

Tom Curran could be a star man for Invincibles

Oval Invincibles' men have a core of Surrey players who are already familiar with their surroundings, conditions, and each other. Having well-developed social and professional relationships will enable them to hit the ground running.

With a team full of experienced players, including World Cup winners, and now the bonus of Reece Topley and Tom Curran who lines up alongside his brother Sam, the men's team will be a force to be reckoned with.

As former England captain Michael Vaughan told journalists at a recent event, "any team with the Curran brothers in it has a chance of winning titles".

The women's team pack a punch with Georgia Adams and Tash Farrant joining the ranks alongside Fran Wilson, Marizanne Kapp, Jo Gardner and Grace Gibbs.

A squad dominated by formidable all-rounders will surely cause a headache for any opposition.

Kapp will play a key role in stemming the run-rate and striking early, while the addition of South Africa fast bowler Shabnim Ismail in recent days is a shrewd move.

Why they won't win it

Will having too many potential stars and match-winners actually hinder the Invincibles' men's side?

There will also be concerns over international commitments - Rory Burns and Sam Curran can expect to be involved in England's Tests against India - and injury to key players like Reece Topley.

The women's side is full of youth, but could that inexperience count against them? Half of their team is aged 24 or under.

In truth, though, the women's side looks well balanced and capable of going far.