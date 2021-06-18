England v India: Hosts on top despite rain and half-century from Shafali Verma

By Amy LofthouseBBC Sport in Bristol

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments32

LV= Insurance Test, day three of four
England 396-9 dec: Knight 95, Dunkley 74*, Rana 4-131
India 231 (Verma 96, Ecclestone 4-88) & 83-1 Verma 55*
India trail England by 82 runs
Scorecard

England put themselves in a strong position in the one-off Test against India despite much of the day being wiped out by rain in Bristol.

India, resuming on 187-5, were bundled out for 231, trailing England by 165, with Sophie Ecclestone taking 4-88.

Heather Knight asked India to bat again and England struck quickly, dismissing Smriti Mandhana to leave the tourists 29-1.

However, teenager Shafali Verma once again impressed, making an unbeaten 55 to guide India to 83-1, still 108 runs behind England.

India, who had been cruising at 167-0 on Thursday, collapsed to lose eight wickets for 30 runs.

Left-arm spinner Ecclestone claimed a wicket in her first over of the day and ran through the India lower order, while Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole produced two stunning, swinging deliveries to wrap up the innings.

Brunt's dismissal of Mandhana as India followed on put the hosts firmly on top, but they will need to push hard after losing 52 overs to rain.

There will be 108 overs bowled on the fourth and final day when play begins at 11:00 BST.

England impress before Verma's counter-attack

England were clearly energised after taking five wickets in the final session on Thursday, with plenty of noise around the bat from the first over.

Ecclestone took three wickets for nine runs in her first five overs, trapping Harmanpreet Kaur and Taniya Bhatia lbw, before wicketkeeper Amy Jones took a superb reaction catch to dismiss Sneh Rana.

Brunt, who spent much of the second day's play furious and frustrated, then struck straight away with the second new ball, producing a sharp inswinging delivery to bowl Pooja Vastrakar.

Knight had no hesitation in sending India back out to bat after Shrubsole had bowled Goswami, but Verma played yet another mature innings to keep the tourists hanging in.

Verma's game is not just built on power. There is pure timing, shown by the back-to-back cuts she played off Shrubsole that raced to the boundary.

When she brought up her half-century, 40 of those 50 runs had come from boundaries. Bar one ugly swipe at an increasingly unamused Brunt, there was barely a chance offered.

Mandhana fell early to Brunt, pushing at a wide delivery and sending a thick edge to Nat Sciver at second slip, but Deepti Sharma was obdurate, at one point registering one run from 44 balls.

She was warned by the umpires for time wasting as the rain drew in, but she was able to stay strong enough with the bat to stop any further damage.

Katherine Brunt sticks her tongue out at Shafali Verma
England's Katherine Brunt was locked in a fascinating battle with India teenager Shafali Verma

Comments

Join the conversation

34 comments

  • Comment posted by Anonymous, today at 18:27

    It is a treat to watch Shefali Verma playing.

  • Comment posted by HP, today at 18:27

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by simonk, today at 18:22

    The India team are no better than the Whitley Bay Under 14s. Silly this is on telly. So depressing.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 18:18

    The Indian opener Verma must be a candidate for man of the match

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Maggot, today at 18:11

    Chris Finch, IQ of 142, one of the cleverest blokes I know. Certainly one of the cleverest bloke you'll know. He was in an argument once and he went "How can I hate women? My mum's one". Yeah, there's a lot of truth in that.

    • Reply posted by Laughing Gravy, today at 18:22

      Laughing Gravy replied:
      He’s thrown a kettle over a pub, what have you done?

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 18:11

    Good luck to any lady playing cricket, football, rugby etc. However my moan is nothing to do with genders, it's the fact that so much publicity is given to events which obviously are not an attraction to the general public as seen by the number of people who go and watch. Yes, give them publicity but pro rata to those attending such events and stop doing it just to satisfy the politically-correct.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 18:10

    I see the misogynists are out again.

    Yes the standard is lower than men's but you'd expect that.

    If you don't like it, don't watch, but don't knock it.

    Brunt can bowl at 80mph+, I'd love to watch some of you face that. The ball earlier was unplayable.

    • Reply posted by TheCord, today at 18:16

      TheCord replied:
      I agree with your sentiment but Brunt definitely cannot bowl @ 80mph+

  • Comment posted by Hugo, today at 18:06

    Exciting final day in the offing. Too many of the Women's Tests have been awful draws.
    England have played 95 Official Tests. 61 Have been draws.

    More games like this will improve the appeal of test cricket in the women's game

    • Reply posted by confuse-us, today at 18:10

      confuse-us replied:
      I just looked that up on internet. Surprised by that high number. I’m guessing a lot pre ww2??? I’m aware of tests in recent years. Were they playing them in the 1970s 80s and 90s?

  • Comment posted by Gus, today at 18:00

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 18:02

      Dave replied:
      I expect he'd be even happier to give his dad some coaching in not being a child...

  • Comment posted by confuse-us, today at 17:54

    Indian openers top notch but the middle and lower order, gee whiz, unable to put a bat on over pitched gun-barrel straight slow deliveries from spinner. Very poor indeed

  • Comment posted by forceara, today at 17:53

    Draw written all over. Both teams looking equaly good.

  • Comment posted by LMAV, today at 17:51

    Shafali Verma seems a star in the making and quite fearless. Afraid I don't think 108 overs will be enough tomorrow, even assuming the rain keeps away.

  • Comment posted by Carole Kirkwoods Warm Front, today at 17:49

    To all the people who were on here yesterday sneering at women's cricket: I'm sure you would all have defended the ball from Brunt that bowled Vastrakar with ease.

    • Reply posted by TODS, today at 17:57

      TODS replied:
      You see those bowled at 65mph every week in club cricket.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Maggot, today at 17:48

    Fantastic. Everything in this game is fantastic. The players! Fantastic. The standard of cricket. Fantastic. The umpires. Fantastic. The commentary and analysis. Fantastic. The TV coverage. Fantastic.The BBC match reports. Fantastic! Just bloody fantastic!

  • Comment posted by beacon brian, today at 17:44

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 17:49

      mushtaq elahi replied:
      Is this seriously the first thing you thought of?

      Why am I not surprised?

  • Comment posted by DrCajetanCoelho, today at 17:39

    Hats off to the very young and dynamic Indian batswoman. 96 runs in the first innings and 55 Not Out in the second is a memorable performance on debut for upcoming Shafali Verma. Well played. All the best on Day Four.

  • Comment posted by betterthanthar, today at 17:39

    Shame rain has blighted a great game of cricket. Hopefully there will be a full day tomorrow.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport