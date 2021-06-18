Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sussex are bottom of Group Three in the County Championship, but have won three of their first four games in the T20 Blast

Sussex have been handed a suspended points deduction after receiving five fixed penalties in a 12-month period.

The club admitted breaching the England & Wales Cricket Board's directives in a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

Sussex players have shown dissent at an umpire's decision on five occasions between 2 August last year and 7 May.

The points deduction will be implemented if Sussex incur a further two fixed penalty breaches in any competition in the next 12 months.

A cricket disciplinary commission decided the Hove-based outfit would be docked 12 points in the County Championship and/or two points in the T20 Blast and/or two points in the One-Day Cup.

The precise nature of the points deductions will be decided by a panel depending on the seriousness of any future breaches and the competition in which they occur.