Glamorgan captain Chris Cooke will miss the Somerset game through injury

T20 Blast, Somerset v Glamorgan Date: Saturday 19 June Time: 19:00 BST Venue: Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton Coverage: Commentary on BBC Sport Online, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Somerset DAB; report on BBC Sport Online.

Glamorgan are again set to be without captain Chris Cooke for the trip to Somerset after he suffered an injury in the warm-up for their victory over Middlesex.

Somerset will hope for better weather after their match away to Sussex on Friday was washed out.

That left them with three points from four matches, while Glamorgan have four points from five.

Glamorgan play back-to-back matches for the second time in a week.

They will need more contributions from top-order batsmen, but Colin Ingram's first major innings of the season - 75 off 48 balls - proved enough against Middlesex as Timm van der Gugten claimed 3-16.

"On that wicket it was an amazing innings, we've been waiting for him to go again and it was nice to see the old Colin back," said Van der Gugten.

He also revealed the last-minute dash needed by wicket-keeper Tom Cullen to make a limited-overs debut when Cooke was forced to pull out.

"We were very unlucky to have Chris have a little tweak in the warm-up and thankfully Tom was pretty close by, he got his skates on and did really well, a great night for him," said Van der Gugten.

"He was walking in to watch, then needed a taxi to get back to his house, change and come straight back. So he rocked up in his playing gear full of energy as always and ready to go.

"Somerset are always tough at home, they've come off the back of a win. The wicket's normally pretty good there so you can predict quite a high-scoring game.

"The schedule isn't too bad bowling four overs, it's easier than the four-day stuff and we've got a few options in our squad."

Somerset (from, probable): Banton (wk), Hildreth, Smeed, Abell, Goldsworthy, Gregory (c), Overton, Green, de Lange, Davey, Waller, Byrom, Lammonby, Leach.

Glamorgan (from, probable): Selman, Ingram, Labuschagne, Lloyd (c), Carlson, Taylor, Douthwaite, Neser, Smith, Cullen (wk), van der Gugten, Sisodiya, Weighell, Salter.