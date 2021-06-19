World Test Championship final: Virat Kohli helps India keep New Zealand at bay

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport in Southampton

World Test Championship final, New Zealand v India (day two of five, plus reserve day if needed)
India 146-3 (Kohli 44*, Rohit 34; Jamieson 1-14)
New Zealand: Yet to bat
India captain Virat Kohli kept New Zealand at bay but more bad weather blighted the second day of the World Test Championship final in Southampton.

After the entire first day was washed out, only 64.4 overs were possible on day two with India ending 146-3.

Put into bat in gloomy, bowler-friendly conditions, openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill made a dazzling start, only to fall in quick succession for 32 and 28 respectively.

India were 88-3 when Cheteshwar Pujara was out lbw to Trent Boult but Kohli held firm against the Black Caps' all-seam attack with a watchful 44 not out from 124 balls.

Kohli, cheered on by a crowd reduced in numbers but heavily in his side's favour, continued through two stoppages for bad light but a third at 16:50 BST, and subsequent rain, prevented further play.

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane accompanied Kohli to the close with a more expansive 29 not out.

The frustrations of the weather interruptions are at least countered by the option of a sixth, reserve day for this showpiece final.

The winners will be crowned the first Test world champions but if no result is a possible the two teams will be named joint winners.

India edge battling beginning

As the crowd of around 3,000 spectators booed, Kohli will have left the field content with his side's showing.

India could easily have folded given the conditions and the fact this was their first competitive day's cricket of the tour, which also includes five Tests against England, while New Zealand are hardened by their series win over Joe Root's side.

The Black Caps began in slightly wayward fashion and Rohit and Gill capitalised. Rohit timed the ball to the off-side boundary in his typical, graceful style while Gill cracked boundaries square of the wicket and down the ground.

New Zealand soon improved, however.

Tim Southee, the bowler most guilty early on, scooped a fine low catch diving to his right at third slip as the miserly Kyle Jamieson dismissed Rohit. Neil Wagner, selected over spinner Ajaz Patel, had Gill caught behind with his third ball leaving the score 63-2.

India fans
India supporters dominated the reduced-capacity crowd at the Hampshire Bowl, loudly supporting their team throughout

From there New Zealand squeezed. Pujara took 51 minutes to get off the mark and when he did it resulted in one of the loudest cheers of the day.

Kohli batted within himself, only hitting one four in his two-hour knock. His most concerning moment came in a confusing incident when, on 17, he appeared to be given out caught down the leg side off Boult.

New Zealand appealed and, after not giving an initial decision, umpire Richard Illingworth gave a soft signal of out and asked to check the catch had been taken cleanly by wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

Replays showed Watling had comfortably taken the ball but Ultra Edge confirmed Kohli had missed the ball and he was able to continue.

'You would have to give the day to India' - reaction

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "The cricket we had was fascinating. We just didn't have enough of it. Kohli played very circumspectly."

Former New Zealand captain Jeremy Coney: "You would have to give the day to India. Winning the toss, you would like more than three wickets. Runs on the board will count. We will find wickets fall in clumps at some point in the game.

"New Zealand were wayward in the first hour. Well done India for taking advantage of that. Kohli and Rahane batted very well indeed."

New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson: "It is probably pretty even at the moment. The disruptions probably didn't help some of the momentum we were trying to get.

"They played really well, put away the bad balls and were patient outside off. We were able to keep things relatively restricted and grab three important wickets."

22 comments

  • Comment posted by BSG, today at 18:43

    Rain forecast for the next three days - shame really.

    • Reply posted by PelhamBarton, today at 18:49

      PelhamBarton replied:
      The one I saw on the BBC a couple of hours ago showed a very good chance that Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday would all be dry. We will not really know until the actual weather happens.

  • Comment posted by Matt Walker, today at 18:43

    I loved the way Rahane and Kohli batted. As the outfield wasn't that quick, they ran well between the wickets for more 2s and 3s. I'd still say this Test is evenly positioned.

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 18:36

    This is a ‘nailed on draw’.

  • Comment posted by theRipper, today at 18:34

    Very poor from Richard Illingworth's to review Kohli's decision when the catch was taken 12 inches above the ground. Saved NZ one review which could come in really handy.

  • Comment posted by Sid123, today at 18:33

    I think India are slightly ahead as with the conditions favouring New Zealand, they would have liked another wicket or two, and the breaks favour the bowlers at lot more than the batsman, do you the time it takes to get your eye in, sadly looking at the weather forecast ahead, this is going to end as a was out

  • Comment posted by sujen, today at 18:29

    Great game of attrition, its even stevens on day two...new zealand bowling was to class...indian batting survived many scary moments...game on..

  • Comment posted by ovalball, today at 18:25

    With Johnson in charge of the summer

    This is going be a complete washout

    Who's idea was it to hold it here 🤔

  • Comment posted by Leo, today at 18:25

    For the sake of cricket I hope the bad light law is changed back to how it used to be and the onfield batsmen offered "the light" and they decide whether to stay or leave the field. Putting the decision purely in the hands of the umpires is unsatisfying and reduces the competitive element of the game. Both the men's and women's tests were negatively impacted so today.

    • Reply posted by PelhamBarton, today at 18:31

      PelhamBarton replied:
      I was chatting to a county umpire before the start of play at Northampton some years ago. He told me that batting sides always took the light whenever it was offered, however sure he was in his mind that they would not. This may be because, if they accept the light, they cannot go off until it is significantly worse even if a new batter comes in.

  • Comment posted by RKP80, today at 18:24

    Beautiful contest between bat and ball, unlike the English batsmen the Indians have watched the ball and played with discipline and skill. Set up nicely

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 18:22

    Ah, well. That's cricket.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 18:21

    Two proper teams playing proper cricket

    India's batsmen in particular adjusting to the conditions and playing the game in the head expertly

    England look like a club side in comparison

    • Reply posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 18:44

      mushtaq elahi replied:
      What's with the needless comparisons to England? They aren't even playing!

  • Comment posted by TheRealBluenose, today at 18:21

    Perhaps the ICC should have planned for a World Test Final in a country with decent weather?

    • Reply posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 18:43

      mushtaq elahi replied:
      You may jest (or not) but hosting a Test final in June was always a recipe for disaster in my book.

      Why not just hold the India series earlier and have the WTC final in July/August?

  • Comment posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 18:19

    Real shame that the weather seems intent on having the largest say in this game.

    English weather always seems to be inclement when the world is watching. The previous World Cup had 4 games washed out too.

    • Reply posted by PelhamBarton, today at 18:24

      PelhamBarton replied:
      The first World Cup in 1975, also at this time of year, had two reserve days available for every match, and not one of them was needed.

