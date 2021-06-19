England v India: Hosts draw gripping Test after stubborn ninth-wicket partnership

By Amy LofthouseBBC Sport in Bristol

LV= Insurance Test, day four of four
England 396-9 dec (Knight 95, Dunkley 74*, Rana 4-131)
India 231 (Verma 96, Ecclestone 4-88) & 340-8 (Rana 80*, Verma 63, Ecclestone 4-118)
Match drawn; each side takes two points apiece in multi-format series
England were denied a first Test victory since 2014 after a stubborn India ninth-wicket partnership ensured a draw on a tense final day of the one-off match in Bristol.

Sneh Rana gritted her way to an unbeaten 80 off 154 balls and shared a 104-run stand with fellow debutant Taniya Bhatia as the light faded on England's chances.

The tourists had earlier suffered another collapse, slipping from 171-2 to 240-8, with Sophie Ecclestone once again impressing with 4-118 - raising hopes of an exciting final session as England chased victory.

But India's stubbornness ensured that each side took two points apiece in the first game of the multi-format series.

Although the ending came in slightly farcical fashion, with the players taken off for bad light as the game drifted aimlessly, it has still been a fine example of what women's Tests can achieve.

"It was one of the bests Tests I have seen - it has given us everything and anything we could wish for," England World Cup winner Alex Hartley told Test Match Special.

"England got themselves into such a brilliant position to win the Test but they will be very frustrated.

"India were fantastic and it was a true battle between bat and ball."

England have played positively since the opening day in Bristol and, were it not for the rain on day three, would likely have secured a deserved win.

That is not to take anything away from the India lower order, who dealt with everything that came their way in their first Test for seven years.

Ecclestone was the standout bowler for England, overcoming a difficult morning to bowl with flight and guile, and she was well supported by a miserly Nat Sciver, who conceded just 21 runs in 16 overs.

The first of three one-day internationalss takes place at the Bristol County Ground on 27 June.

Is Women's Test cricket here to stay?

There was a concern about the quality of cricket which might be played before this match, especially when the England and Wales Cricket Board apologised beforehand for staging it on a used pitch, but the players served up a fine contest which was punctuated throughout by individual brilliance.

And while this was yet another drawn Test, the attitude and skill with which it was played gave it a different feel - and made the case to make the format five days.

From the batting performances of debutants Shafali Verma and Sophia Dunkley, to 22-year-old Ecclestone's increasingly confident bowling, the young talent on both sides shone through.

England never allowed the game to drift. After breaking India's huge opening partnership in the first innings which precipitated a collapse, they upped the pressure in the second innings, with the fielders becoming more vocal and the bowlers tightening their lines as India followed on.

Katherine Brunt's superb diving catch at long-on to remove the fluent Verma, which she celebrated with aplomb, set the tone for England, who never let up with the ball on a gripping final day.

India, too, can take positives following their first Test since 2014.

Rana, playing her first international match since 2016, starred with the ball on the opening day and was determined with the bat on the final day to deny England, who became increasingly exasperated as time and any potential run-chase target moved away from them.

England v India - fixtures & results
DatesMatchVenueResultPts available
16-19 JuneTestBristolMatch drawn4 (2-2)
27 JuneFirst ODIBristol2
30 JuneSecond ODITaunton2
3 JulyThird ODIWorcester2
9 JulyFirst T20Northampton2
11 JulySecond T20Hove2
14 JulyThird T20Chelmsford2

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 18:49

    Excellent recovery by India - slightly odd over encouragement by England after every single bowl and then slightly unsporting behaviour at the end.

    Well done to India!

  • Comment posted by PV House, today at 18:47

    Was very annoyed by England not attempting to take wickets in the end. And who was this BBC commentator who kept talking about the game going on in the last hour. Would have been great to see Rana and Bhatia get their haft and full centuries as England had stopped trying - unsporting I thought.

  • Comment posted by FFCForever, today at 18:45

    Scandalous that these games can’t be five days....

  • Comment posted by zuma, today at 18:44

    Sure as hell if an England player approaching a fifty or a hundred they would want to stay out, unsporting and bitchy by the home team.

  • Comment posted by SammyValenteno, today at 18:42

    Why are the ladies not allowed to play 5 days like the men?
    Are the powers that be deliberately suppressing women's cricket in order to keep it inferior to the men's game?

  • Comment posted by BSG, today at 18:39

    Good fightback from India. 5th Day would have been interesting.

  • Comment posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 18:38

    Women's Tests should go 5 days but, for whatever reason, they don't. Barring a collapse, England would've won this game with a fifth day.

    Great performance by Rana and probably did deserve a debut 100. Umpires kept them on longer than they should have, though.

    • Reply posted by Trick, today at 18:45

      Trick replied:
      You could also say if 5th day available then India would not have been made to follow on.

  • Comment posted by Fundoopg, today at 18:35

    Such arrogance by BBC and commentators here. India were 170+ ahead and 2 wickets left and game was perfect in balance and India might fancy chance to win if there was a 5th day. Well done India

    • Reply posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 18:40

      mushtaq elahi replied:
      Behave. This pitch had no demons in it. I would have fully expected England to chase 200 on that, day 5 or not. If a debutant no. 8 is making 80* then it's not that bad.

  • Comment posted by CVH, today at 18:34

    Should be a another one or two test matches.
    And it should be played over five days as same as the men.

  • Comment posted by Leo, today at 18:34

    I have no problems with the batting side staying on the field for the final hour even if a draw can be agreed. It was unsporting of the English players to get tetchy just because the Indian batters wanted to get to a hundred or a fifty, those are milestones that don't come around often and especially in women's test cricket where tests aren't played as frequently as the men's.

  • Comment posted by itsallgammon, today at 18:32

    What a shame this wasn't a five day test. The athletes deserved it. One of the best game of cricket I've seen for some time. Thank you Ladies!! There must surely be more. Both sides deserved a great deal of credit. The end result may have been a draw but CRICKET won

