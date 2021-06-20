Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jake Lintott previously had spells with Gloucestershire and Hampshire

Birmingham Bears spinner Jake Lintott is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 28-year-old has played in all five of the Bears' completed games in the T20 Blast, taking eight wickets.

He agreed a three-year contract in February after playing in last season's T20 Blast on a short-term deal.

"No members of the Bears squad have been in contact with Lintott since the development of the symptoms," said a Bears statement.

The club also confirmed that a regular testing programme is in place at Edgbaston covering all players.

Lintott was not in the squad for Sunday's Blast game against Durham at the Riverside because he is isolating and posted on Twitter: "Gutted not to be available. Good luck to the lads this afternoon, backing the lads to bring home the points!"

It will be followed by three home fixtures against Derbyshire Falcons, Durham and Yorkshire Vikings on 24, 26 and 30 June.