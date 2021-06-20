Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kyle Coetzer has a highest T20 score of 89, but has hit four hundreds in one-day internationals

Durham have signed Scotland's Kyle Coetzer and Ally Evans following a Covid case at the Riverside.

Their squad has been depleted by a number of players and other staff members having to self-isolate.

Batsman Coetzer, 37, and seam bowler Evans, 32, will be available for Sunday's game against Birmingham Bears and against Northants on Wednesday.

Coetzer previously played for the county from 2004 to 2011 and has scored 2,681 runs in T20 games.

Evans has appeared in 38 one-day internationals and 27 T20 matches for Scotland, taking a combined total of 88 wickets.