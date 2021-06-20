Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC World Test Championship final, Hampshire Bowl (day three of five, plus reserve day if needed) India 217: Rahane 49, Kohli 44; Jamieson 5-31 New Zealand 101-2: Conway 54, Latham 30 India lead by 116 runs Scorecard

New Zealand wrestled the initiative from India on a fascinating third day of the World Test Championship final.

The Black Caps battled through India's constant pressure to close on 101-2, 116 runs behind in Southampton.

India began in a good position at 146-3 but lost captain Virat Kohli lbw to Kyle Jamieson in the third full over of the day for his overnight score of 44.

Jamieson took a superb 5-31, including the wickets of Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in consecutive balls.

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who foolishly succumbed to Neil Wagner's short-ball trap, top scored with 49 in India's 217 all out.

New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham then grittily repelled India's attack, putting on 70 before Latham hit spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to Kohli at short extra cover.

In the day's closing moments, Ishant boosted India by prising out left-hander Conway for 54, two balls before the players were taken off for bad light.

It left the showpiece final tightly poised, with New Zealand slight favourites to be crowned as the International Cricket Council's first Test world champions.

But, more rain is forecast on Monday which, along with the time already lost to the weather, may prevent either side being able to force a win - even with the addition of a sixth day.

Test comes to life on fascinating day

Day three showed how these sides are capable of providing an encounter fitting of the occasions after two frustrating days - the first washed out entirely and the second blighted by bad light.

New Zealand's bowlers - the 6ft 8ins Jamieson in particular - were exceptional.

There were as many maidens as runs in the first half hour and New Zealand's slip fielders backed up the bowling brilliantly.

After Rishabh Pant had first been tied down and then tempted into a wild drive to become Jamieson's third victim, caught at second slip for four, Ashwin provided a brief counter-attack. His 27-ball 22 took India to a respectable total given the conditions.

It was soon New Zealand's turn to be probed under cloudy skies - the vocal, 3,000-strong crowd engaged in the contest.

Shami was the most impressive of India's vaunted attack on his return following injury, and twice came close to having Latham caught in the gully.

Eventually, the left-hander's wicket came as a surprise when, shortly after drinks and on 32, he drove a slightly slower ball from Ashwin and Kohli took a smart catch above his head.

India continued to press for wickets, Bumrah bowling a good spell, and were rewarded late on through pace bowler Ishant.

Conway, rarely troubled previously, skewed a flick off his pads to mid-on as the darkness closed in.

