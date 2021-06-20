Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Josh Little runs out Warriors batsman Graham Hume in Dublin on Sunday

North-West Warriors beat Leinster Lightning with the penultimate ball in a dramatic T20 Festival encounter at Pembroke on Sunday.

Lorcan Tucker's 51 and 44 from Lightning skipper George Dockrell helped Lightning to 182-7 with Craig Young taking 3-24.

William Porterfield hit 52 as the Warriors started well but five wickets fell for 22 to leave them in trouble.

Young, who made a valuable 17, took them over the line at 183-9.

Warriors won the toss and they struck early with Andrew Balbirnie (23) and Simi Singh (13) dismissed to leave Leinster on 40-3.

Tucker and Dockrell put on 79 for the fourth wicket but both fell to Ross Allen while Jamie Grassi was unbeaten on 17 when the innings closed.

High value wickets

Young claimed the key wickets of opener Kevin O'Brien (two) and Balbirnie before starring again with the bat for the Warriors.

Portefield set a strong foundation for the run chase with a half-century and Shane Getkate added 37 as they reached 129-3.

Match-winner Craig Young ends an enthralling game with a sporting fist bump

But a middle-order collapse followed with Singh (3-31) claiming three wickets as the Warriors slumped to 151-8 to leave Lightning favourites for victory.

Young and Graham Hume (19) steered the Warriors to 181-8 before the latter was dismissed with two balls left and the game was now on a knife-edge.

Only one ball was required for Young to scamper through and provide the Warriors with a memorable victory.

It leaves the Warriors with two wins from their three T20 Festival Games with Leinster registering a single win.

The final game of the weekend at the Dublin venue sees the Northern Knights take on Munster Reds.