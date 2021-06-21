Chris Cooke hopes to return at Sophia Gardens

T20 Blast, Sussex Sharks v Glamorgan Date: Tuesday 22 June Time: 19:00 BST Venue: 1st Central County Ground, Hove Coverage: Commentaries from BBC Radio Sussex and BBC Sport Wales on BBC Sport website, also on BBC Radio Sussex DAB: match report BBC Sport webiste

Glamorgan captain Chris Cooke is named in the squad to face Sussex in the T20 Blast in Hove, after missing two matches with a hamstring problem.

Cooke was injured in the warm-up to the win over Middlesex and missed the wash-out at Somerset.

But Ruaidhri Smith misses out with a hamstring injury.

Sussex will be without Chris Jordan on England T20 duty in Cardiff, but could field recent Test debutant Ollie Robinson and ODI call-up George Garton.

They have beaten Glamorgan in six out of seven T20 matches in Hove, the other game being abandoned when Sussex were set for victory.

The Welsh side's only away victory in the fixture came at Arundel in 2017, when Colin Ingram hit Glamorgan's fastest limited-overs hundred off 46 balls.

Cooke is relieved that his absence is likely to prove short-term.

"It was pretty painful in the adductor muscle, between the hamstring and groin, but the scan, it came back pretty clear so I just need to toughen up a bit and the lads have likened my story to that of Lazarus," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"We'll see how the bus trip and warm-up go, and hopefully I'll be in contention to play. I think I'll keep wicket but there's an option to play just as a batter since Tom Cullen did really well the other night.

Cooke described watching the win against Middlesex as "nerve-wracking" but paid tribute to the fielding and bowling as "top drawer".

"We haven't put together complete performances, we've been really good for parts of games and really poor for parts of games. That showed against Middlesex, if you take out Colin Ingram's knock we were way under par, so we're just striving for a complete performance," he said.

"We're not firing as a batting group, but in a way that's quite encouraging- a couple of us haven't done much but we're still fourth or fifth in the table. If we do start firing as a batting group, and we bowl and field like we did the other night, we're going to be a tough team to beat."

Despite Glamorgan's lack of T20 wins in Hove, Cooke points to high-scoring one-day run chases in 2014 and 2019 as reasons to be optimistic.

"It's a weird record in Hove because we had a record run-chase in the 50-over comp down there, or we've been under the pump.

"It'll be good to get that first win there, this group of players had a really good win in 2019 so there'll be good feeling from that even though it was a different competition," said the Glamorgan captain..

Sussex have won their three completed games with two rained off, while Glamorgan have two victories, three defeats and a wash-out so far.

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Ingram, Labuschagne, Lloyd, C Cooke (c), Carlson, Taylor, Douthwaite, Cullen, Neser, Weighell, van der Gugten, Walker, Sisodiya.

Sussex Sharks (from): Salt, Wright (c), Head, Bopara, Rawlins, Wiese, Garton, Robinson, Beer, Lenham, Mills, Carter, Thomason, Crocombe.