Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Chichester-born Davies (centre) has only played three ODIs for England, but holds a central contract

England have recalled leg-spinner Sarah Glenn and seamer Freya Davies for their three-match one-day international series against India, which begins in Bristol on Saturday.

Glenn and Davies were left out of the final squad for last week's drawn Test at the same venue.

There is no place for limited-overs regular Danni Wyatt - or Georgia Elwiss, who played in the Test.

Batter Sophia Dunkley, uncapped in the ODI format, is in the 16-strong squad.

Also included is seamer Emily Arlott, who is yet to feature at international level.

Wyatt and Elwiss, who both hold England central contracts, will return to play for their regional sides during the series, which continues at Taunton on 30 June and concludes at Worcester on 3 July.

Head coach Lisa Keightley said: "The options available to us are the strongest we've had since I've been in the role and we feel this group gives us a great opportunity for success in the ODI element of the series.

"We have to balance the needs of the squad and the need of the individual and we'll always be keen to get people playing competitive cricket where we can."

England and India are level at 2-2 in the multi-format points tally after the drawn Test, with two points for a win available for each of the ODIs and the three Twenty20 internationals which follow.

England ODI squad: Heather Knight (Western Storm, capt), Emily Arlott (Central Sparks), Tammy Beaumont (Lightning), Katherine Brunt (Northern Diamonds), Kate Cross (Thunder), Freya Davies (South East Stars), Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Tash Farrant (South East Stars), Sarah Glenn (Central Sparks), Amy Jones (Central Sparks, wk), Nat Sciver (Northern Diamonds, vice-capt), Anya Shrubsole (Western Storm), Mady Villiers (Sunrisers), Fran Wilson (Sunrisers), Lauren Winfield-Hill (Northern Diamonds).