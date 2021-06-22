Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Abell has scored 4, 69 and 68 in his three T20 Blast games this season

Somerset batsman Tom Abell will miss Friday's T20 Blast match at Surrey after suffering a hamstring injury.

The county's red-ball captain has struck two 50s in his three limited-overs appearances this season.

The club say he will now undergo a rehabilitation programme.

"Any timeframe regarding his return will entirely depend on how he responds to the programme and the specific loadings," said Somerset's head of science and medicine Jamie Thorpe.

"Tom suffered some thigh pain in the warm-up ahead of Saturday's match against Glamorgan. Subsequently, he was removed from the teamsheet.

"We assessed him on Sunday and it became apparent that he was suffering from an acute hamstring injury. Scans have now confirmed that he has a hamstring tear."