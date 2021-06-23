Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

De Kock and Conway join Southern Brave who are based at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock and New Zealand opener Devon Conway have signed for Southern Brave in the men's Hundred this summer.

The pair replace Australians David Warner and Marcus Stoinis, who pulled out because of Covid-19 restrictions.

De Kock, 28, is one of the world's best white-ball batters, who has played 223 times for South Africa and has scored more than 9,500 international runs.

Conway, 29, scored 200 on his Test debut against England this month.

He also averages 59.12 in 14 Twenty20 internationals and 75 from three one-day internationals.