World Test Championship final: New Zealand beat India on sixth day to become world champions

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments119

ICC World Test Championship final, Hampshire Bowl (day six - reserve day)
India 217 & 170: Pant 41, Southee 4-48, Boult 3-39, Jamieson 2-30
New Zealand 249 & 140-2 (Williamson 52*, Taylor 47*)
New Zealand win by eight wickets
Scorecard

New Zealand were crowned the first Test world champions after completing a stunning eight-wicket win over India on a dramatic sixth day of the final in Southampton.

A draw looked likely when play began but New Zealand dismissed India and completed a tricky chase of 139 with relative ease as time ran out.

India resumed 64-2, 32 ahead, only for Kyle Jamieson to remove captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara before their lead had passed 40.

Rishabh Pant gave India hope with a counter-attacking 41 but skied a catch to Henry Nicholls, who clung on brilliantly running back from gully.

Pant's wicket sparked the loss of the last four wickets for 14 runs and left India 40 short of what would have been a challenging target.

New Zealand lost openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway with the finish line more than 100 runs away but captain Kane Williamson and the experienced Ross Taylor steered New Zealand home superbly.

Williamson, who crucially overturned an lbw dismissal when on one, finished 52 not out and Taylor, put down on 27 by Pujara, unbeaten on 47 as New Zealand won with seven overs left.

It saw New Zealand topple cricket's superpower India and claim the biggest win in their history - their first triumph in a major global cricket tournament.

The action on the reserve day, needed because of all the time lost to the weather earlier in the match, also provided a fitting finale to the World Test Championship which was introduced in 2019 to provide greater context to the world's oldest and longest format.

New Zealand win brilliant finale

This was Test cricket at its best - a race for runs and wickets with the ticking clock adding further intrigue.

Throughout it all, New Zealand, as is their style, managed to look typically calm, despite the noisy crowd of around 3,000 spectators largely supporting their opposition.

After the Black Caps' bowlers broke open the match, their batting line-up held their nerve.

A start was provided by the openers before Latham unwisely came down the pitch to Ashwin and was stumped. India's off-spinner then had Conway lbw with 106 still needed.

The crucial moment came when Williamson was given out lbw by umpire Michael Gough. It was a straight ball from Ashwin and, after calling for a review, the captain was reprieved when ball-tracking showed the ball would have missed leg stump.

The crowd's delirium turned to quiet disappointment.

From there Williamson and Taylor weathered an initial storm before becoming more expansive in their unbroken partnership of 96.

Williamson was dropped on 45 by Bumrah but at that point the win was already certain.

Taylor completed the win by flicking four through the leg side, a moment that was calmly celebrated by the players but done so wildly by a section of 100 or so New Zealand supporters in the stands.

It is a win few will begrudge Williamson's side after their heartbreaking loss on these shores in the 2019 World Cup final against England.

India fall at final hurdle

India, who qualified for this final by finishing top of the points table ahead of second-placed New Zealand, will ultimately rue their batting efforts in this match.

Despite conceding a 32-run first-innings lead, they began the final day with hope of victory but those hopes soon faded through wasteful batting and fine New Zealand bowling.

Kohli was removed by Jamieson for the second time in the match in the sixth over of the day, the India captain pushing at a wide ball he could have left and edging through to wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

Pujara followed in Jamieson's next over, edging to first slip when unsure whether to play or leave.

Pant kept any slim hopes alive with an attacking knock - he put on 37 with Ajinkya Rahane and 33 with Ravindra Jadeja - but when he was caught India's lower order folded in the face of more fine bowling from Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

Urged on by Kohli, the India supporters roared their bowlers on and their effort could not be faulted.

Had Pujara taken a straightforward first slip chance to dismiss Taylor when 55 were still needed, things may have been different. Ultimately, India did not have enough runs to defend.

They now have more than a month in the UK before a five-Test series against England, which marks the start of the next Test Championship cycle, begins on 4 August.

'World Cup disappointment forgotten' - reaction

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "All that disappointment of the World Cup two years ago is forgotten - at least for now.

"Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor faced a real battle when they came together. What a tremendous performance from New Zealand."

Former New Zealand captain Jeremy Coney: "New Zealand have been aiming for this for a long time so it's the end of a long journey. They have played their hearts out. It's a victory for discipline over a team with more flair. The conditions certainly suited New Zealand."

New Zealand bowler Tim Southee, speaking to Sky Sports: "The first World Test Championship winners sounds pretty good. There's been a lot of hard work gone into it.

"We never give up, there's a lot of heart in this side so it's very satisfying to look back together on what we've achieved over the last few years."

Comments

Join the conversation

126 comments

  • Comment posted by KezC, today at 18:50

    Delighted that a disciplined team who play cricket the right way should win this inaugural tournament. Lost the World Cup final by a fluke 2 years ago but now come back as worthy World Test Champions.

    • Reply posted by stumped, today at 18:57

      stumped replied:
      It wasn't a fluke but I can see your point but having said that, the Kiwi's got hardly any WTC points away from home and their home form got them to the final.

  • Comment posted by smoozeness, today at 18:59

    That must heal the scars from the WC a little. No team deserves it more. Very well done NZ.

  • Comment posted by Bic bluffest wicket, today at 18:55

    Well done the Kiwis - deserved Champions! A masterclass in batting by Kane Williamson, world's best Test batsman.

  • Comment posted by RKP80, today at 18:47

    Well done NZ, deserved winners. 👏

    Their victory is good for them but ultimately for the future of Test cricket!

    Well played to India as well great effort just fell short at the end.

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 18:46

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-57583363t a fantastic test match played the right way by both sides. Well played India you played your part but let's be honest, unless you are Indian, we all wanted the Kiwi David to beat the Indian Goliath.

    What a wonderful story. Brilliant!

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 19:14

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      I'm of Indian origin, but was already happy because I knew if India lost, then we'd still be okay with it, as our 2nd favourite team(New Zealand) won.

  • Comment posted by Gus the cat, today at 18:56

    A classy win by a classy team.

  • Comment posted by El Gran Senor, today at 18:48

    Great for NZ and great for cricket

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 18:53

    Delighted for Kiwis who play the game in such a wonderful way.
    Also very impressed in the positive approach India took to try to win while risking losing.

  • Comment posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 18:58

    Great result for Test cricket.

    To the unsportsmanlike Indians fans booing Williamson onto the pitch... You reap what you sow.

    • Reply posted by Hostamosta, today at 19:05

      Hostamosta replied:
      Not sure who are worst, Indian fans or Aussie ones. There should have been no booing in this match, two excellent sides who deserved to be there.

  • Comment posted by Dougal, today at 18:57

    Great win. Well done. And they did it with a fraction of the budget and support that the England circus has. A country with just 4 million people. England need to learn big time from this lot, particularly how to develop a squad of players to win Tests. Oh, you can keep your T20.

    • Reply posted by davey bones, today at 19:04

      davey bones replied:
      25 times as many people in India as England and NZ sorted them else easily as well.

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 19:05

    As an India fan, I'd like to say Congrats to New Zealand and if I had to see India lose, I'm glad it's them, because New Zealand are the classiest group of players (with their cricket and off the field exploits), and are the most gracious of winners and in defeat as well.
    Nice to see them win after the WC heartbreak and nice to see that "nice guys" can win a trophy!

    • Reply posted by Bic bluffest wicket, today at 19:09

      Bic bluffest wicket replied:
      Well said, sir.

  • Comment posted by SteveOut, today at 19:05

    Well done NZ - thoroughly deserved!
    Well done India, outstanding runners up.

    And lets for once praise cricket’s administrators for planning the backup day without which this would have been a “what if” draw.

    How many past drawn matches could have been great finishes like this if an backup day had been scheduled in the event of rain?

  • Comment posted by PelhamBarton, today at 18:48

    Even if there may have been an element of luck involved, I think the Hampshire groundsman deserves huge thanks for preparing a pitch which allowed a natural result within the time available, but still made the time factor count.

  • Comment posted by davey bones, today at 19:01

    There is no doubt India are the best team in India, unfortunately they are generally second best anywhere else.

    • Reply posted by RKP80, today at 19:04

      RKP80 replied:
      Except Australia

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 18:58

    So happy for NZ to win this they're a great spirited team. Crazy test but ended in a result. Phew!

  • Comment posted by stumped, today at 18:53

    To all the Indian fans who thought their pitches were fine during the winter, well here you got found out. No dustbowls or sandpits here. Welcome to the U.K and expect more conditions like this throughout the Summer where the weather helps the bowlers, not home under-prepared pitches. Having said that well done New Zealand, a great bunch of blokes with a masterful captain with dignity.

    • Reply posted by RKP80, today at 18:59

      RKP80 replied:
      Our pitches were fine, you’ll find your team was inept

  • Comment posted by heaton goff, today at 18:47

    great for NZ great for cricket

  • Comment posted by si, today at 18:57

    Well done New Zealand!

  • Comment posted by Leo, today at 18:49

    What a game! Didn't think we'd get a result when the day started but NZ's excellence with the ball and in the field blew Ind away. When NZ's 2nd innings could have wobbled Williamson and Taylor steadied the ship then gradually dominated. Great advert for Test cricket and played in a fantastic spirit by both teams.

  • Comment posted by hansie, today at 19:00

    Best and fairest win the mace

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC