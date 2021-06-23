Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Matt Critchley has scored more than 800 T20 runs in his career and taken over 50 wickets

All-rounder Matt Critchley will captain Derbyshire Falcons for the remainder of the T20 Blast.

Billy Godleman has decided to drop out of the team after contributing only 47 runs in their eight games so far, with a highest score of 15.

"It's been a tough time for Billy. He hasn't shirked any responsibility but it would be unfair to keep letting him go on and on," said c external-link oach Dominic Cork.

Derbyshire are eighth in North group with only two wins so far.

They have been hit by a series of injuries, including experienced batsman Wayne Madsen and all-rounder Alex Hughes, and now have only 12 to pick from for Thursday's game against Birmingham Bears.

Critchley has scored 164 runs in this season's Blast, as well as taking eight wickets with his leg-spin.

"He is really important for the future of this club; he's an exciting young player," said Cork.

"I hope that he can energise us and get us back to winning ways because the last two games have not been good enough."