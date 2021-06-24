World Test Championship final: New Zealand defy resources to topple India

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at the Hampshire Bowl

If good things come to those who wait, New Zealand had done their fair share of waiting.

Ninety-one years since their first Test, having suffered heartache at the altar in the past two World Cup finals, the Black Caps are the inaugural Test champions of the world.

A country with a population of five million, downing an opposition that boasts 1.4 billion.

A cricket team with a turnover smaller than some English county clubs, against the sport's ultimate superpower, backed with almost endless finances.

After a week of rain and gloom, a new chapter was written into cricket's history books - on a sun-drenched day in Southampton.

As Indian wickets fell the roars were silenced. A drummer's bhangra beat was replaced by the beer-fuelled chants from of a pocket of New Zealand fans among those in orange and blue.

A day earlier, those Black Caps fans had arrived wearing armbands and a snorkel but now, as the game's pressure finally relented, they waved their shirts above their heads.

New Zealand fans
New Zealand fans were heavily outnumbered by India's during the Test championship final but celebrated wildly as their side closed in on victory

Not even England's biggest fan would bemoan them for borrowing and adapting their favourite song as "cricket's coming home" echoed around the emptying Hampshire Bowl.

After a day of tension, of calculating and time-keeping, New Zealand - little New Zealand - the perennial bridesmaid, the team always kept away from cricket's top table, had their big day.

This was as much a clash of styles as a tussle between big and small. India, the epitome of a cricket's modern-day superstars, against cricket's quiet guys.

A tussle between steadiness and flair, discipline and celebrity.

India captain Virat Kohli has an Instagram following that makes David Beckham look like David Brent, with sponsors at every turn. A trip to New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's profile leaves you wishing you owned his dog.

Although quiet in this game Jasprit Bumrah's unconventional brilliance makes him one of the biggest names in cricket. The most unorthodox thing about New Zealand is the 6ft 8in frame of fast bowler, Kyle Jamieson.

Opener Rohit Sharma can dominate, exuding the power of a dad playing with his kids. Tom Latham manages to deflect the spotlight as well as an 85mph in-swinger.

Rishabh Pant, the India wicketkeeper who showed a glimpse of his attacking talent in this game, is as exciting a talent as there is right now, while his opposite number BJ Watling, who retired after the game, built a career on a more calm and patient approach

After their steady rise over recent years - a run that has culminated in this win after earlier this month inflicting England's first home defeat in seven years - some had New Zealand as favourites for the final, at worst it was seen as a 50:50 shot.

Underdogs as a nation, Williamson has ensured on the field this team can compete with anyone.

They know what they can do and do it well. They play to their own strengths, never tempted to do otherwise by flashier opponents.

Williamson is the stardust who makes the who thing possible with his world-class batting. Jamieson is, on recent evidence, a bowler to be feared.

Opener Devon Conway, the cast-off turned key performer, rejected in South Africa and chasing his dream with New Zealand aged 29, must have wondered if this chance would ever come.

Neil Wagner is another to have made the move from South Africa. Had he been in the English game he'd likely have been shunned for being 'too slow' but sits fifth in the Test bowling world rankings.

How England would love a batter like Henry Nicholls. He averages more than anyone in England's current XI bar Joe Root, but still even the most loyal cricket fan would struggle to pick him out of a crowded room.

Williamson said it best at Wednesday's post-match presentation.

"We know we don't always have the stars," he said.

"We rely on others bits and pieces to stay in games and be competitive. We saw a lot of heart and a lot of commitment."

New Zealand reached the final by churning out big batting totals on flat home pitches and then throwing the ball to their bowlers to do the rest.

They may not take the headlines but they will do the basics better than anyone more often than not.

No-one represents New Zealand's understated quality better than Williamson.

In a press conference he will answer question after question politely and attentively without ever giving journalists drama to feed off.

He exudes calmness when everything around him can be the opposite.

There was a period in the field during Wednesday's dramatic play that he rarely spoke to his bowler and seldom gave vocal encouragement to his team.

Instead, he stood quietly observing from his fielding position, his arms occasionally going from folded across his chest to held behind his back.

The comparison to his opposite number Virat Kohli could not be more stark. Kohli is India's livewire, the pounding heartbeat of the team.

He is everywhere. Always in a batsman's face and never still, in Southampton both dancing to the India fans' beat and, having taken a catch, gesturing to the crowd with his finger on lips.

In contrast, Williamson gives away nothing.

Even when his side's historic winning moment came, the biggest victory as a cricketing nation, Williamson's reaction only broke character for a moment - a hint of a leap into the air - before hugging his experienced batting partner Ross Taylor.

The slightest glimpse of emotion was the most Williamson had shown all day.

New Zealand need wait no more. They are now the headline act.

  • Comment posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 11:17

    I am very happy NZ won. India play hard but fair, but their fans are insufferable.

    Disgusting abuse shown to Jamieson on social media after he dismissed Kohli in the 1st innings. Truly abhorrent.

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 11:41

      Tony replied:
      Well said. When you've nothing else in your life I guess it become the be all and end all. Pity these people (I won't call them cricket fans) haven't got anything better to do. I wonder how many of them would say what they said if they had to face him in the nets or out in the middle. Most probable never even played cricket at any sort of level and don't have a clue what the games about.

  • Comment posted by leblues, today at 11:12

    Well done NZ, You guys are the gentleman playing gentleman's game and you deserve this. You guys are the best in the world. Well done India, fantastic test man, I enjoyed every ball. While every newspaper/News site/ News channel ignored this.

    • Reply posted by DellBoy, today at 11:37

      DellBoy replied:
      Love watching India but for the dignity NZ showed after the WC final defeat, I'm pleased they have been rewarded here. Excellent team playing in the right way.

  • Comment posted by Andsoitcametopass, today at 11:54

    New Zealand thoroughly deserve this, they are a fine side. The sportsmanship and dignity they displayed after losing the World Cup final to England in such heartbreaking fashion, demonstrated the strength of character and maturity that has now seen them crowned world test champions. Well done and we’ll merited.

    • Reply posted by Colonel Sanders, today at 12:10

      Colonel Sanders replied:
      Totally agree.
      The rebirth of the Black Caps under McCullum and latterly Williamson demonstrates that sport played for the right reasons, in the right way and still showing that those values can overcome all the nasty sideshows evident in other teams or sports.
      Their bowling outfit is quite exceptional & their leadership impeccable.
      Hats off to them.

  • Comment posted by CricketismyreligionSachinismygod, today at 11:30

    Kane is a definition of a gentleman and a true cricketer. He is thorough professional and Mr captain cool. My heart went for him yesterday. His journey from ODI WC Final to WTC Final is remarkable.
    I am more than happy to see Kiwis win, they were a better side right from day 1. Would have been unfair if rain would have drew the game.

    Well done Kiwis and Kane !

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 13:22

      Kate G F replied:
      Can we stop going overboard? He is an OK dude. A slightly better than average batter, not terrible by any means. Is he an all time great like Warner and Smith? No way. But yeah, compared to the Roots and Shamras of this world, he is alright.

  • Comment posted by HR, today at 11:38

    The millions V billions thing is completely overdone but its certainly gratifying to see none of the 3 countrys that run the ICC to suit themselves (& to the detriment of the game) winning this trophy.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 13:25

      Kate G F replied:
      So, the best team was kept away from the final due to the machinations of the ICC and that is good for the game? OK.

  • Comment posted by Pip, today at 11:42

    I was there yesterday, having bought a last minute ticket. As a neutral, I was struck by how calm and professional New Zealand were. They stuck to their bowling plans and were patient getting to their total. There was only ever one winner on the day from that position. A lot to admire (and copy). Well done New Zealand.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 13:27

      Kate G F replied:
      It was a soporific final. The most exciting part was the bad weather. Otherwise, there was nothing to write home about as far as the match quality goes. As expected given two average teams played and neither rose to the occasion.

  • Comment posted by richardtee, today at 11:24

    Not only did NZ defy resources, they defied modern cricket protocol namely the utter stupidity of player rotation amongst others. A gripping 'ultimate' test that showed 4 day test matches just won't work, the power of the IPL and ICC spout nothing but garbage, and the ECB must be disbanded for an authority that employs people who understand CRICKET.
    Well done NZ, the best side won.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 13:24

      Kate G F replied:
      Gripping is not the word that comes to mind when the match featured mediocre display, a tragedy of errors if you will. I imagine the result is palatable to New Zealand fans even if the means to get there was not pretty.

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 13:04

    New Zealand, the team you hate to play against but always want them to do well. Gentlemen in defeat two years ago, deserving of this triumph.

  • Comment posted by UnrealityCheck, today at 11:25

    Congratulations New Zealand. A fully deserved victory. If anyone watched how they took England down this was no flash in the pan but built on a well rounded and accomplished batting and bowling line up.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 13:34

      Kate G F replied:
      England is terrible at the moment. Beating them is not indicative of any great ability, I am afraid. NZ lost 0-3 to the Aussies and that sums up the current standings.

  • Comment posted by TwoShortPlanks, today at 11:53

    Well done New Zealand, like all Kiwi teams, they never give less than 100% ,are well lead and conduct themselves in a sporting manner.

    • Reply posted by Oodagh Thunkitt, today at 13:30

      Oodagh Thunkitt replied:
      Ummmm, well, the All-Blacks could do with lessons in humility, accepting that the laws of the game apply as much to them as the opposition, respecting the referee's decision, recognizing that they have to earn any victory by superior application of skills ...

  • Comment posted by Astle2005, today at 11:36

    This has to be the greatest NZ Test side I have seen. When the likes of Henry, can't get into this bowling line-up, particularly after his performances against England then you know they have a high class bowling attack and their batting isn't too bad either..

    • Reply posted by Kac83, today at 12:07

      Kac83 replied:
      The final frontier for the Kiwi's would be to beat the Aussies.

      They have shown they can beat every other team, now it's just their old frenemy.

      I think they would be more than capable, I think it's a mental block when it comes to playing the Aussies for NZ. But now would be the ideal time though, while they are on this high.

  • Comment posted by myfirsttime, today at 11:43

    so all those BBC media comments lambasting England for losing against New Zealand in the recent Test ! This New Zealand squad is highly talented with few weaknesses and playing at the top of their game - they deserve more credit than saying England were rubbish.. That was a quality Test match against India, who are a top side themselves.

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 11:50

      Tony replied:
      Yes give them credit but be honest England were poor and have no excuses to losing to NZ. But always remember the media is in the business of making mountains out of mole hills. most of what they write is to get a reaction. When have you ever heard of an honest journalist? One that tells it like it is. Never. They are like santa .......... They don't exist

  • Comment posted by geofff1, today at 12:35

    Quiet modest dignity in defeat and success. Kiwi's have taught the masses was true sportsmanship is all about. Brilliant that they have got what they deserve and shut up all that ugly noise, which just isn't test cricket!

  • Comment posted by Frodos Dad, today at 11:20

    Well done NZ. A thoroughly deserved victory and in KW you have the ultimate cool guy in charge.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 13:42

      Kate G F replied:
      Ultimate cool guy?! Please. Warne was that person. This NZ captain is an OK bloke

  • Comment posted by facemasksforever, today at 12:31

    As an Englishman, NZ are my second team. Great bunch of blokes who play cricket in the right spirit.

    I would have Williamson & Taylor any day , in the England cricket team

    • Reply posted by Kac83, today at 12:52

      Kac83 replied:
      I get that England has Broad and Anderson, but would you honestly not have Southee, Boult, Jaimeson or Wagner either?

  • Comment posted by peterb, today at 11:48

    Congratulations to NZ well deserved win, excellent last days play. partnership between Williamson and Taylor showed real test quality, patient at first but then accelerating to complete the chase comfortably. Indian batting rather underwhelming in the face of excellent bowling. Disappointed that having covered the whole match, Sky cut away before the end for preamble to another meaningless T20I.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 14:44

      Kate G F replied:
      0-3 NZ winning this world cup is akin to the doubles specialist Krejickova winning the ladies singles at the French Open after a bunch of top players pulled out.

  • Comment posted by siNZ, today at 12:43

    Very happy Kiwi ,enjoying this moment
    With the Indian depth, they will be near the top in all formats for years to come.
    If England get a couple of players back and stick with a team instead of chopping and changing it should be a close contest with India
    As for Tim Paine who said India will easily beat NZ, start using your mouth to talk rather then that other place, you donkey.

  • Comment posted by willlucv, today at 11:27

    India are rarely that good over here, but a fantastic game and a well deserved win from NZ, who really would've tonked England 2-0 if the weather hadn't intervened.

    • Reply posted by stumped, today at 13:43

      stumped replied:
      And if England had put out a proper side....

  • Comment posted by Whatever it takes , today at 12:43

    They deserve all the plaudits and success n absolute class team who have proved themselves as the number one test team in the world

    Okay the game the right way hard but fair

    Let’s hope the ECB stop underestimating the black caps and get a five test series sorted in the near future

    Well done New Zealand 💪💪

    • Reply posted by Stuart, today at 13:01

      Stuart replied:
      Ain't just the ECB that fails to do 4 or 5 tests against the Kiwi's. They do certainly deserve that billing going forward.

  • Comment posted by TRXZSV, today at 11:37

    Well deserved VICTORY TEAM NZ.. Team India were a mediocre lot..

