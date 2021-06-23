England v Sri Lanka: Jos Buttler leads hosts to eight-wicket win in first T20

Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler has made nine half-centuries in 20 innings as a T20 opener for England
First Vitality Twenty20, Sophia Gardens
Sri Lanka 129-7 (20 overs): Shanaka 50, Rashid 2-17, Curran 2-25
England 130-2 (17.1 overs): Buttler 68, Roy 36, Chameera 1-24
England won by eight wickets
Jos Buttler's unbeaten 68 helped England to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first Twenty20 in Cardiff.

Chasing 130, Buttler and Jason Roy shared an 86-run opening stand before Roy fell for 36 to a stunning catch from Danushka Gunathilaka.

However, Buttler anchored England as they won with 17 balls to spare.

Sri Lanka earlier struggled to 129-7, with Dasun Shanaka making 50 and Adil Rashid taking 2-17 and Sam Curran 2-35.

The second game of the three-match series takes place on the same pitch at Sophia Gardens on Thursday.

Captain Eoin Morgan said before the match that this series would give players the chance to push for selection for the T20 World Cup starting in October.

While Chris Woakes, playing his first international T20 since 2015, bowled tidily, it was Rashid who stood out for the hosts.

He did not concede a boundary in his four-over spell and his variations forced both Kusal Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga to hole out to Chris Jordan at long-on.

Despite opting to bat first, Sri Lanka never got going on a slow surface. They went 35 balls without a boundary after losing Danushka Gunathilaka in the fifth over and struggled to put any pressure on England's fielders with their running.

It was only Shanaka's acceleration, moving from 26 off 33 balls to a 43-ball half-century, that gave them a decent total.

In response, Buttler moved to his ninth half-century in 20 innings as an opener, in a performance described as a "masterclass" by Morgan.

After playing carefully early on, Buttler unleashed, hitting eight fours and one six, including consecutive boundaries off Isuru Udana.

Roy struggled for rhythm and his innings was brought to an end by a superb catch by Gunathilaka, leaping full length to his left at mid-off.

Dawid Malan also found the pitch difficult to read, toiling to seven off 13 balls before he was bowled by Udana, but Buttler saw England home with ease.

'England were just class' - what they said

England captain Eoin Morgan on BBC Test Match Special: "It's a great way to start a series that's so condensed.

"The bowlers really did set the tone, so full credit to them. Chris Woakes has come and performed extremely well. Liam Livingstone has done a really good job and taken his opportunity.

"In the chase, Roy and Buttler at the top of the order are a quite formidable pair, and when they play in the fashion that they can be quite intimidating."

England bowler James Anderson on TMS: "England were just class in every department. Their fielding was faultless; the death bowling was great; the spinners in the middle; Adil Rashid was again class.

"Building up to this World Cup, they've now got an opportunity over the next few months to just have a look at people."

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Perera: "Our batting department was not up to the mark - 130 was not good enough against the number one side in the world.

"Our bowlers gave us a little bit of hope. There are a lot of youngsters in our team but that is no an excuse. We have to adapt to conditions."

55 comments

  • Comment posted by James, today at 23:07

    This feels just a bit unfair on Livingstone to force him to play the international format he is least suited to

    He is a good player believe me but pressure has got to him in international cricket before and T20 is the most pressured cricket there is

    ODI's are much more suited to a player who surely can't be ahead of Root for a place on the plane to India for the T20 WC - dear me surely not

  • Comment posted by thefrogstar, today at 23:02

    Well let's hope Stokes avoids the crushing humiliation of the 2016 final over.
    That would still haunt me today. In fact, it does, and I'm just a spectator.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 22:54

    Still a bit confused as to what people think Sam Curran brings at this level at this moment in his career

    A specialist T20 no 8 perhaps (who wants to bat 6)

    A not especially quick variety of 2 or 3 overs max at the start and in the middle

    He certainly can't bowl at the death a job his older and wiser brother excels at and who also is a slightly better more measured no 8

    Just underwhelming

  • Comment posted by nonbeliever, today at 22:41

    Perhaps they should try using this England side in the tests but squeezing Root and Stokes in instead of Livingstone and Curran.

    • Reply posted by brt123, today at 22:49

      brt123 replied:
      Would you have Jason Roy back in the test team? He’s immense in the white ball game but he hasn’t played test for England for a while?

  • Comment posted by SheikhMohammed, today at 22:34

    1. He’s not an opener
    2. He’s not a test player
    3. He should be dropped from ODI team

    I assume all the above will be wheeled out as soon as Buttler makes a low score. Now averaging 53 as a T20 opener, the highest in history for anyone with 20 or more innings, and at a strike rate of 150. He also averages 50 with the bat in the last 12 months in test cricket. Glad we have such a class player.

  • Comment posted by MJC, today at 22:32

    Livingstone deserves his chance in Englands struggling test team.he has played one red ball game for England in a warm up game in New Zealand and top scored with a score of over 80 and was then ignored for the test series while the likes of Stoneman,Vince,Malan and Bairstow were given the chance to fail AGAIN

  • Comment posted by Jonny, today at 22:31

    The baseball is back and suddenly England win again.

  • Comment posted by 4588, today at 22:25

    Easy victory against a weak,inexperienced side. Nevertheless you can only play the other team on the park but sterner tests to come later so enjoy it for now!

  • Comment posted by LeatherOnWillow, today at 22:21

    Buttler and Roy make a classy opening partnership. Good to see Woakes back in the side. Pity that the Test match team played so poorly against World Test Champions New Zealand.

    • Reply posted by wolsey41, today at 22:59

      wolsey41 replied:
      India didn't do a lot better, lost by 8 wickets same as England

  • Comment posted by brt123, today at 22:21

    Got a feeling these three T20s are going to be Jos Buttler vs Sri Lanka…

  • Comment posted by UrbanFox, today at 22:21

    This wasn’t even our strongest team and we won comfortably! Imagine with Stokes and Archer

    My ideal team with everyone available is:

    Roy
    Buttler (floating role depends on batting first or chasing)
    Bairstow
    Stokes
    Morgan
    Curran
    Woakes or Jordan
    Moeen
    Archer
    Wood
    Rashid

    We need bowling depth in case any one has an off day

    Plenty of batting depth also, but top 5 need to score the bulk of the runs

    • Reply posted by paul burgess, today at 22:33

      paul burgess replied:
      Sorry but why the obsession with Archer ,we do very well without him as we did before him

  • Comment posted by UrbanFox, today at 22:12

    What’s the deal with
    Moeen? Looks like he’s out of favour!?

    You can’t tell me he is worse than Malan for instance! He can bowl economically and IPL showed his batting prowess. This could be the difference in a knockout game, I feel better knowing that he is there at number 8 in a tight run chase with rate going up! He can attack from ball 1!

    We pretty much have the team just 1 or 2 spots left

    • Reply posted by Peter, today at 22:16

      Peter replied:
      You clearly missed Morgan saying that they would be using this series to try other players out and would not just be picking their strongest 11 for each game.

  • Comment posted by abs, today at 22:11

    Cant see how Srilanka winning even a single game, Even a B team will be srilanka .

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 22:11

    England at their very best

    Bullying all the wee diddy teams

    Not too smart against the might of NZ

    • Reply posted by brt123, today at 22:52

      brt123 replied:
      An under strength England side (6/7 players out injured or resting) against the world champions who are currently at their peak? Wasn’t really a surprise when NZ won was it?

  • Comment posted by mrcollins, today at 22:10

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by jimbob, today at 22:38

      jimbob replied:
      What

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 22:07

    We'd have knocked them off in 10 overs if Bairstow had opened.

  • Comment posted by UrbanFox, today at 22:06

    Good victory and invaluable game time for squad members

    Still question marks over Malan, talk about sucking momentum out of situation! Luckily didn’t matter here but could so easily do in World Cup

    I accept he is highly ranked, but that means nothing, all it tells me is that he is a selfish player who plays for averages!

    We have great depth in squad and so far so good, hope everyone gets a game

  • Comment posted by ALAW, today at 22:03

    These players would get more quality games playing T20 blast than this Sri Lanka team, won't be watching, just another ECB money grab. Weird how we have such a strong team for this but didn't for the test matches.....hummmmmm

    • Reply posted by mikey, today at 22:25

      mikey replied:
      Are you for real

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 22:01

    Meanwhile there was a proper 6 day test finishing today.

    • Reply posted by Matthew, today at 22:11

      Matthew replied:
      Not a proper Test if it was 6 days

  • Comment posted by return of the jock, today at 22:00

    Very good win. Sri Lanka look very poor. Brilliant to see Mark Wood at full speed hitting 150 kph. Buttler must be a nightmare to bowl to when he's on song like he was tonight. Hoping Sri Lanka get better for tomorrow and the ODI's

    • Reply posted by wolsey41, today at 22:05

      wolsey41 replied:
      150kph ?? 90+mph thank you

