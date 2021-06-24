Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Charlotte Edwards captained England to two World Cup wins - the 50-over crown and T20 trophy - in 2009

English cricket's new regional Twenty20 competition has been named the Charlotte Edwards Cup in honour of the former England captain.

The competition features the same eight regional sides who play in the 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

"The new domestic set-up is a real game-changer for women's cricket in this country and I'm really proud to be a part of it," said Edwards CBE, 41.

"It's a huge honour to have my name attached to the competition."

Southern Vipers, Lightning, Sunrisers Western Storm, Thunder, Central Sparks, South East Stars and Northern Diamonds will compete for the cup, with fixtures beginning this weekend.

Edwards follows in the footsteps of women's cricket pioneer Baroness Heyhoe Flint, in whose memory the domestic one-day competition was named upon its inception in 2020.

"I hope, like we saw with the Rachael Heyhoe Flint [Trophy], that players from across the eight teams can continue to impress at regional level and push hard for international selection," added Edwards.

'A true legend of English cricket'

Edwards, England Women's most capped player, captained her country for more than a decade from 2006-2016, leading the side to an ICC Women's World Cup and T20 World Cup double in 2009.

She played in the first-ever international T20 match, against New Zealand at Hove in 2004, and is England Women's leading run-scorer in international T20 cricket.

Clare Connor, managing director of women's cricket for the England & Wales Cricket Board, said: "It's powerful to be able to connect the women's regional game with such iconic figures in women's cricket.

"Last year we named the 50-over competition after Rachael Heyhoe Flint, and now this. Lottie is a true legend of English cricket.

"There are numerous individuals who have served English cricket with distinction who we could have chosen, but we felt with Lottie's relevance to the T20 game and her excellence as a player in the international T20 format, it was most fitting for the competition to take her name."