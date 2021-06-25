Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Buttler anchored England as they won the first Twenty20 against Sri Lanka with 17 balls to spare

Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler will miss the remainder of England men's white-ball series against Sri Lanka with a right calf injury.

Buttler, 30, sustained the injury in England's first Twenty20 victory in Cardiff on Wednesday.

His unbeaten 68 helped England to a comfortable eight-wicket win at Sophia Gardens.

He missed the second game of the three-match series on Thursday after an MRI scan revealed a small tear.

Yorkshire batter Dawid Malan has been added to England's squad for the upcoming ODI series with Sri Lanka, which begins on 29 June.

Before then is the final T20 in the series, which England lead 2-0, at Ageas Bowl on Saturday, 26 June.