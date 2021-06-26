Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mark Stoneman has scored 397 runs in first class cricket for Surrey this season but has not featured in the T20 Blast

Yorkshire have signed Surrey batsman Mark Stoneman on loan for the T20 Blast.

The 34-year-old will feature in five of the White Rose's next six matches, starting with Saturday's home game against Northants.

The former England Test batsman has been brought in after Dawid Malan was called into the England ODI squad.

"His quality is well known and we look forward to welcoming him," head coach Andrew Gale told the club website. external-link

Stoneman will return to his parent side for the County Championship matches against Hampshire and Somerset, starting on 4 and 11 July respectively.

As a result, he will be unavailable for Yorkshire's T20 game at Nottinghamshire on 9 July.