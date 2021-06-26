Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Glamorgan's Colin Ingram hopes to continue his good form after scoring 75 against Middlesex in midweek

T20 Blast, Middlesex v Glamorgan Venue: Radlett CC, Hertfordshire Date: Sunday 27 June Time: 14:30 BST Coverage: Commentary from BBC Radio London & BBC Sport Wales on BBC Sport website, plus match report.

Vice-captain David Lloyd says Glamorgan must play "without fear" as they bid to start a belated winning run in the T20 Blast at Middlesex on Sunday.

Glamorgan have six points from eight games while Middlesex prop up the Southern Group with two from seven.

"We've got to play without fear and hopefully we can click as a unit," said Lloyd.

Middlesex could have Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman making his first appearance of the season.

He is likely to replace Australian all-rounder Chris Green if he has come through a spell of quarantine successfully.

Glamorgan won the teams' first encounter in Cardiff by 21 runs.

"Middlesex will want to get one back over us but we bowled extremely well at our place," Lloyd told BBC Sport Wales.

"At Radlett it could be a high-scoring game with a quick outfield. I've played a four-day game and a one-day game there, it's a nice little ground."

Glamorgan will need to win five of their remaining six fixtures to stand a reasonable chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

"You're putting pressure on yourself so it's a fine balance, but we've got nothing to lose now, we've got to enjoy ourselves and back our game," Lloyd said.

Middlesex probably need to win all remaining seven matches, but coach Stuart Law insists his side is not far away from the required standard despite losing to Essex and Surrey on successive nights.

"The story of our season has been getting into positions to win games but not being able to finish it off, we haven't won too many games but we're not getting flogged, we're in the contest," Law told BBC Radio London.

"We need good decisions made at the right time to turn this around and T20 cricket is a funny game, when you get on a roll you can upset a few people. Seven games left, if we get on a roll starting Sunday, who knows what can happen?"

Middlesex (from, probable): Finn (c), Cracknell, B Cullen, Eskinazi, Gubbins, Helm, Holden, Hollman, Mitchell, Murtagh, Simpson, Sowter, Ur Rahman.

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Ingram, Labuschagne, Lloyd, C Cooke (c), Carlson, Taylor, Douthwaite, Weighell, van der Gugten, Sisodiya, Neser, T Cullen, Walker.