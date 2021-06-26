England v Sri Lanka: Dawid Malan hits 76 as hosts complete 3-0 series win

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments81

Third Vitality Twenty20, Ageas Bowl
Eng 180-6 (20 overs): Malan 76 (48), Bairstow 56 (43); Chameera 4-17
Sri Lanka 91 (18.5 overs): Willey 3-27, Curran 2-14
England won by 89 runs
Scorecard

Dawid Malan hit 76 from 48 balls as England thrashed Sri Lanka by 89 runs in Southampton to complete a 3-0 clean sweep in the Twenty20 series.

Malan shared an opening stand of 105 with Jonny Bairstow, who made 51, in England's 180-6.

Although England lost 5-19 late on, the target proved beyond a Sri Lanka side who were outplayed in all three games.

They were bowled out for 91 with seven balls unused as David Willey took 3-27 and Sam Curran 2-14.

Willey had Danushka Gunathilaka caught at second slip with the second ball of the innings and Sri Lanka subsided in embarrassing fashion after a chaotic start.

Chris Woakes, recalled for this series after a six-year absence, claimed 1-9 - the most economical four-over spell by an England bowler in T20s - while Sam Billings underlined a ruthless all-round display for the hosts with a brilliant direct hit run-out from deep mid-wicket.

It was England's fourth biggest win in terms of runs in T20s, while Sri Lanka's total was their fourth lowest.

The sides meet at Emirates Riverside on Tuesday in the first of three one-day internationals, and the evidence of the past four days suggests Sri Lanka face a mighty task against the world champions.

Malan back to his best

This was a timely return to form for 33-year-old Malan - the top ranked T20 batsman in the world - with the T20 World Cup looming in October.

The left-hander's credentials came under scrutiny after he made seven and four in the first two matches of this series, having passed 25 once in five matches in India earlier this year.

Promoted to open because of a hamstring injury to Jason Roy, Malan struggled for the strike early on before racing to 50 from 30 balls.

He hit four leg-side sixes and also scored around the wicket with sweeps, reverse-sweeps and lofted extra-cover drives.

Malan and Bairstow's century opening stand - brought up in only 11.1 overs - was England's first in T20s since 2013.

Malan eventually drove to long-off - the fourth man to fall in England's late-innings collapse - but he has surely done enough to silence any questions over his place.

England outclass Sri Lanka again

England's collapse was sparked by seamer Dushmantha Chameera, who bowled excellently at the death to remove Malan, Billings, Eoin Morgan and Moeen Ali with a mix of slower balls and yorkers.

It seemed to give Sri Lanka an outside chance but, as they have in each game of this three-match series, they performed miserably with the bat.

Having plodded to 111-8 batting first in the second T20, they began their chase in wild fashion.

Number three Oshada Fernando swiped at almost every ball, missing most, until he top-edged to point to fall for 19 off 27 deliveries.

Wickets tumbled to England's seamers amid a flurry of poor shots - spinner Adil Rashid was not introduced until the 17th over - and only a counter-attacking 20 from number nine Binura Fernando prevented Sri Lanka surpassing 82, their lowest T20 total.

England, who were only tested when collapsing to 36-4 in an ultimately comfortable win in the second game, will have learned little from such a one-sided series against a side whose performance matched their ranking of nine in the world.

'I like to prove people wrong' - what they said

Player of the match Dawid Malan: "The criticism does bother me sometimes but it drives me as well. I like to prove a point, so when I do get criticised I like going out there and proving wrong those with their opinions.

"I scored 60 in the last game in India so I don't know where the lean patch is coming from.

"The thing this white-ball team has been good at is they don't listen to noise. Eoin and (coach) Chris Silverwood are fantastic at whenever there is some criticism backing you as a player."

England captain Eoin Morgan: "The biggest and most impressive thing throughout the series were our bowling performances. The bowlers have adapted to conditions well and it was an outstanding effort from the seamers today to bowl 16 overs straight."

England bowler James Anderson on BBC Test Match Special: "That was ruthless and clinical. England were brilliant in all departments.

"Sri Lanka were lacklustre and they've got a lot of work to do, but this England team will be winning a lot of games in the coming months, so they don't need to be too disheartened."

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Perera: "We knew it was going to be a tough series coming into it, but our batting wasn't up to the mark - that was our main issue. We couldn't get used to the pace and the bounce of the pitches and conditions."

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

82 comments

  • Comment posted by LilNige, today at 19:31

    As poor as we are at tests England's T20/ODI side is truly excellent. Going to take some side to beat them. Just one negative comment really. Sam Billings, what does he bring and has he ever done for this side? He has been in and out the squad for about 4 years and has never put together a performance that merits his selection, or am I being too harsh?

    • Reply posted by William, today at 19:36

      William replied:
      I agree, he’s just a substitute for an injured buttler though so won’t be a regular appearance I don’t think

  • Comment posted by angus mccoatup, today at 19:31

    A great series win for England but let's not pretend that this was a quality Sri Lanka side. They tried hard enough but weren't going to match England. I hope they get better though because they had a great side at one time. Zimbabwe lost a lot of players at once years ago and haven't been the same since

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 19:31

    So Chris Woakes now has the most economical 20/20 figures ever for England: 1 for 9 off 4 overs. I know SL were weak but it does beg the question, why has he only played ten 20/20 games for England? He should play every game he is available when playing at home. I accept he cannot play every away game but the evidence is stacking up that he should be nailed on to start, in any format.

    • Reply posted by LilNige, today at 19:36

      LilNige replied:
      You make a good point Bobby but England don't really fancy him do they? Went through the same thing with Rashid trying to get him a berth in the test team when he played the longer format. Never happened for him and in the end just settled for the shorter format. With some persistence he and Ali might have been a great partnership.

  • Comment posted by Pompalimp, today at 19:31

    Can’t imagine for one moment that there would be laughs in the commentary if the deliberate barge was committed by an Englishman.

  • Comment posted by Terry Mardi, today at 19:28

    Pyrrhic victory by England

    • Reply posted by The-Left-Are-Dangerous, today at 19:31

      The-Left-Are-Dangerous replied:
      That's a complicated word for you. Congratulations to the England team.

  • Comment posted by John Jones, today at 19:27

    sri lanka embarassing themselves.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 19:27

    Good job Fernando didn't try that in our league.

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 19:21

    Malan has to be put in @3 in tests. That is all for now.

    • Reply posted by rpb, today at 19:32

      rpb replied:
      Based on one good T20 innings? He scored 4 and 7 in the other two innings. In his last 10 test innings for England he scored 153 runs at an average of 15.3. Not sure the evidence is with you on this.

  • Comment posted by MarkJ2222, today at 19:15

    Well done to Sri Lanka for getting a team together with all the COVID restrictions. A very young team who have the inspiration of their older team winning the World Cup! England white ball side is frightening in batting and bowling!

  • Comment posted by Sanjay, today at 19:15

    As I said the other day. Sri Lanka cannot accelerate. Has the new team lost the confidence for one day games ? I hope not and I also wish them well and hope things get better.

  • Comment posted by Charles G, today at 19:11

    Quite possibly the worst Sri Lankan white ball side I've seen.

  • Comment posted by Ryo, today at 19:08

    How poor are Sri Lanka?!??

  • Comment posted by shines, today at 18:59

    Sri Lanka absolutely awful. That wasn’t even close to being a contest.

  • Comment posted by Nibbo92, today at 18:58

    Woakes is the best all round cricketer (apart from stokes) in any of England's squads.

    • Reply posted by Bobby Smith, today at 19:35

      Bobby Smith replied:
      Eventually the whole world will agree with you. Sadly he will probably be retired before people appreciate his talent and skills.

  • Comment posted by Carole Kirkwoods Warm Front, today at 18:57

    Turns out the Sanderkan Can't.

  • Comment posted by return of the jock, today at 18:57

    I'm going to the 3rd ODI in Bristol. I originally bought the tickets in 2019 and it was supposed to be a ODI against Australia last summer which was lost to Covid. I now feel slightly underwhelmed after watching the Sri Lankans this week. I'm hoping that England win the toss, bat and score 350 and then skittle them out for about 60. If Sri Lanka bat first it could be a very quick game

  • Comment posted by nihal, today at 18:55

    As a SriLankan supporter sad to see the state of affairs of Cricket in the island. The blame lies entirely with the administrators. Country has enough talent but every time team selection is not done on merit. Under performing players selected time and time again due to pressure from the politicians. ECB doing an injustice to the fans by inviting mediocre teams.

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 19:38

      Dave replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by LeatherOnWillow, today at 18:53

    Good to see Woakes back in the team. He's a fine bowler and can bat well too if needed lower down the order. Sri Lanka are weak opponents and stiffer challenges will come in the T20 World Cup.

  • Comment posted by DCG1987, today at 18:48

    Gone are the SL of old - but such a dominant performance by England. Thumbs up for Woakes in the World Cup squad…..^^^^

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC