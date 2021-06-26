Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Sophia Dunkley has played one Test and 15 Twenty20s for England

England v India - first one-day international Venue: County Ground, Bristol Date: 27 June Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Test Match Special commentary and text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Batter Sophia Dunkley will make her England one-day debut against India in the opening game of the series at Bristol on Sunday.

The 22-year-old made an unbeaten 74 on Test debut last week and is the fifth highest run-scorer in this season's Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy.

The sides will play three ODIs followed by three Twenty20s, all of which are worth two points each.

England and India have two points after the Test at Bristol was drawn.

Sunday will be the first time they have met in an ODI in England since the hosts' thrilling World Cup final triumph in 2017.

England have won six of their past seven meetings at home.

Lauren Winfield-Hill is likely to return at the top of the order for England in the absence of Danni Wyatt.

Fellow opener Tammy Beaumont is the second highest run-scorer in women's ODIs since the 2017 World Cup, with 1,390 runs from 29 innings.

Shafali Verma, the world's top-ranked Twenty20 batter, is likely to make her one-day debut for India after scoring 96 and 63 in the Test.

She will partner Smriti Mandhana, who averages 62 from 24 innings since the World Cup.

"I know Smriti quite well - I have played a lot with her and against her," England captain Heather Knight said.

"I know she would have struggled with reining in her attacking instincts in the Test match, which I think she did well.

"She can be very destructive, but our job as a team is to keep her quiet."