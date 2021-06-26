Last updated on .From the section Counties

Alex Hales hit his first T20 Blast century for Notts since 2017

Alex Hales hit a 64-ball century as North group leaders Notts Outlaws beat Lancashire Lightning by seven runs.

The former England opener brought up his second T20 ton for Notts as he carried his bat with an unbeaten 101.

Elsewhere, Ben Stokes had treatment for a hurt finger while batting in Durham's 34-run win over Birmingham Bears.

The England all-rounder called on a physio after facing Tim Bresnan and fell to Carlos Brathwaite five balls later for 35, but went on to take 4-27.

Notts edge tight encounter thanks to Hales masterclass

Matt Carter returned his best T20 figures of the season to underpin Notts' victory

Hales clattered four sixes and 12 fours to dominate the Outlaws innings at Trent Bridge, with Steven Mullaney (25) the only other batsman to make more than 10 in the holders' total of 173-6.

Watching wickets fall at the other end, the former England opener brought up his third half-century of the campaign, matching his three ducks, off 33 balls.

Hales then accelerated, taking just 31 more balls to reach his second T20 century for Notts, bringing up three figures with a maximum off former team-mate Luke Wood.

Alex Davies briefly threatened to steal the headlines as he smashed five sixes in a 15-ball knock of 39 before he fell to Matt Carter (3-17), who helped reduce Lightning's reply to 102-6.

Steven Croft (41) and Wood (33 not out) set up a tense finish, but Samit Patel, who dropped Croft on 20, clung on to a second chance to remove the Lancs top scorer in the penultimate over as Lightning fell short on 166-7.

The North group leaders extended their unbeaten run to seven matches with a fifth win of the season, while Lancashire are winless in five and sit fifth.

Stokes stars as Durham move into top three

Having had treatment for a hurt finger, Ben Stokes hit his next ball for six off Danny Briggs

Durham's fifth win of the campaign followed back-to-back defeats and leapfrogged them into third above the Bears, who suffered their third straight defeat.

Stokes hit three sixes and two fours to help Durham recover from 9-2 in a 61-run stand with Cameron Bancroft (60), who made a 37-ball 50, his second T20 half-century of the week against the Bears.

Durham struggled for momentum at Edgbaston, but took Craig Miles for 20 off the final over to post 164-8 after Brathwaite finished with 3-32.

In reply, Stokes had dangerman Sam Hain caught behind for two, but Rhodes gave the Bears hope with a 27-ball 45.

Matt Lamb added 39, but when he fell to a spectacular boundary catch from Ben Raine, off Stokes, the hosts collapsed from 119-6 to 130 all out.