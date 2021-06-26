Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Josh Little took three wickets in a devastating early three-wicket spell for Leinster

North West Warriors and Leinster Lightning secured convincing wins on the second day of the second Inter-Provincial T20 Festival at Bready.

Munster Reds scored 120-7 against the Warriors but a man-of-the match batting performance by William Porterfield - 61 not out - helped his side to 122-3 off 14.4 overs and a seven-wicket success.

Simi Singh's 57 contributed to Leinster's 167 but Knights could only muster 97 off 16.3 overs in reply.

Josh Little ended with figures of 3-8.

Both victorious sides clinched bonus points so Warriors head Lightning in the standings and the teams will meet in a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday.

Porterfield stars for Warriors

For Munster Reds, captain PJ Moor once again looked the most assured at the crease as he followed up his 95 on Friday with a more patient knock of 37, which still featured three fours and two sixes.

A late big-hitting cameo of 23 by Fionn Hand - which included a sublime reverse sweep six - added late runs but the Reds' total looked to be around 30 runs under par.

Craig Young (3-22) and Graham Kennedy (3-19) were the pick of the Warriors' disciplined and effective bowling attack.

An opening partnership of 35 between Porterfield and Stephen Doheny (18) laid the platform for Warriors' response and Porterfield's 61 off 43 balls proved crucial.

William McClintock added a late 21 off 17 balls to drive the Warriors home to a bonus point win.

Singh sets up Leinster victory

In the second match of the day, last year's titleholders Leinster - who started the day sitting bottom of the table - demolished the Northern Knights in a 70-run rout that springboards them into second place on the ladder.

Singh followed up his 61 on Friday with another key contribution off 47 balls, ably backed up by Lorcan Tucker's eye-catching 33 off 19 balls and Andrew Balbirnie's 17-ball 25.

Lightning's last seven wickets fell for just 40 runs.

Knights' reply got off to a very poor start as Paul Stirling and Jeremy Lawlor both fell in the first over, both falling to player of the match Little.

James McCollum compiled a patient 24 and Neil Rock struck two back-to-back sixes in a quickfire 30, but no other Knights batters could get to grips with the bowlers and conditions - and the Knights were out in the 17th over for 97.