India in Sri Lanka 2021

All matches played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

July

13 1st ODI (d/n) (10:00 BST)

16 2nd ODI (d/n) (10:00 BST)

18 3rd ODI (d/n) (10:00 BST)

21 1st Twenty20 international (d/n) (14:30 BST)

23 2nd Twenty20 international (d/n) (14:30 BST)

25 3rd Twenty20 international (d/n) (14:30 BST)

NB While this series takes place, the India Test squad will be in England - with the first of five Tests starting on 4 August. Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made