Michael Burgess moved to Edgbaston from Sussex in 2019, initially on loan

Warwickshire and Birmingham Bears wicketkeeper Michael Burgess has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 26-year-old's deal will now run until the end of the 2023 season.

Since his first-class debut in 2014, he has scored more than 2,200 runs, including an innings of 101 against Worcestershire in May, and completed 78 catches and three stumpings.

Burgess has been an ever-present in the County Championship and T20 Blast so far in 2021, playing all 16 games.

"With the gloves and bat, Michael has come a long way this season and we're all delighted to see him extend his time with us for at least another two seasons," said director of cricket Paul Farbrace. external-link

"He's looked like one of the best glovemen on the county circuit this summer and is now living up to his potential of making game-changing contributions with the bat, particularly in red-ball cricket."