Gunathilaka, Dickwella and Mendis all played in the third T20 in Southampton on Saturday

Three Sri Lanka players have been sent home from their tour of England for breaching bio-secure protocols.

Vice-captain Kusal Mendis, opener Danushka Gunathilaka and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella have all been suspended by Sri Lanka Cricket.

It follows images, shared on social media, appearing to show the trio in Durham city centre.

Sri Lanka meet England in nearby Chester-le-Street in the first of three one-day internationals on Tuesday.

"This decision was taken following a preliminary inquiry conducted over a video posted on social media in which the said three players can be seen outside their designated hotel," Sri Lanka Cricket said.

"The three players will be suspended, from all forms of cricket, until the completion of the inquiry."

Protocols are in place for the matches to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Sri Lanka were convincingly beaten 3-0 in the Twenty20 series which ended on Saturday.