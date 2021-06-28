Scoreboard at the halfway point of Buckden's 40-over innings

Remember Buckden's second XI, the cricket side all out for two, without a single run scored by their batsmen?

"We are genuinely not a bad team," was skipper Joel Kirschner's verdict after that match, and it looks like he was right.

Because one week later it's a very different story.

Not only did Buckden make 167 for the loss of seven wickets, but they also beat Ickwell by 30 runs to register their first Huntingdonshire County League Division Four victory of the season.

"One of their players turned up for the game wearing a duck shirt - with yellow rubber ducks on it. A couple of our team spotted it and it gave everyone a bit of a spur," Kirschner told BBC Sport.

"They won the toss and put us in - probably because of the way we'd played the week before.

"But we scored our first run straight from the get-go, off the first ball, and everyone waiting for their turn to bat had a bit of a cheer on the boundary edge."

Buckden were only able to field nine players a week earlier - and one of those turned up 30 overs into the game.

This time, however, they had a full complement of 11, with four 'survivors' from the debacle against Falcons CC, including the skipper.

"I was fairly confident we'd do well. When the first wicket went, I was hoping it wouldn't lead to a collapse, but we had some proper batsmen in the team this time and it didn't," he said.

Buckden players take a look at conditions before the start of the game

Although 46 for the second wicket between Richard Howells and Matthew Stevens was Buckden's highest partnership, it laid a foundation for them to get close to their goal of a total around 170.

"There were more runs to be scored because it was quite a fast outfield, but their bowling was pretty accurate," added Kirschner.

"I was happy with the batting performance - and I was top scorer myself (with 29), which wasn't bad as I'm not really a batsman."

Star of Buckden's efforts in the field was Daniel Hays with 5-18 as Ickwell were dismissed for 137 in reply.

"Their opener - who's only about 17 but a really good bat - made 61, but we kept taking wickets from the other end and when he fell, the others went very quickly," Kirschner said.

"We wanted to go out there and prove that we weren't going to lay down for opposition teams because of what happened against Falcons and it's brilliant that we actually got the win.

"When the last wicket went, there was pure joy - and there were definitely a few beers drunk afterwards."

So what are Buckden's goals for the rest of the season?

"We can't be relegated because it's the bottom division in the league, but our aim is not to finish bottom. I'm quite hopeful because there are some winnable games to come," the captain added.

"We're laughing about the Falcons game now. We can't believe the amount of attention we got because of it."

And just to complete a perfect day for Buckden CC, their first XI won as well.