Kiran Carlson was promoted to open the batting against Middlesex after Nick Selman tested positive for Covid

T20 Blast, Glamorgan v Surrey Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Tuesday 29 June Time: 17:30 BST Coverage: Commentary, plus match report, from BBC Sport Wales & BBC Radio London via BBC Sport website

Glamorgan are missing Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne as they host high-flying Surrey in the T20 Blast.

Labuschagne and seamer Michael Neser are currently isolating as close contacts of opener Nick Selman, who tested positive for Covid over the weekend.

All-rounder Sam Pearce, 23, could make a first-team debut.

Surrey are well placed to qualify with 11 points from nine games, while Glamorgan have six from eight.

The home side probably need to win all five of their remaining games to reach the last eight.

Kiran Carlson could continue as Glamorgan's opening batsman in Selman's absence having taken on that role in Sunday's away defeat by Middlesex, which saw Billy Root and Roman Walker drafted into the side.

"Surrey have a big squad and despite missing a few players, it shows their strength in depth that they can still put out a team with a number of international players, including Kyle Jamieson as their overseas guy who's done really well for New Zealand in their recent internationals," Glamorgan assistant coach David Harrison told BBC Sport Wales.

"We need to bounce back from defeat against Middlesex up in Radlett, try to put the off-field [Covid-related absences] distractions to one side and focus on the game, and execute our skills better than in the last couple of games."

Bridgend-born Pearce is a former Glamorgan academy player, who has led Cardiff MCCU and the Wales national counties side.

"He's been a player we've talked about for a couple of years with his skill-set in terms of leg-spin, it's a very good asset in white-ball cricket, he's a good fielder and he can strike a long ball," said Harrison.

"He's done really well in second-team T20 cricket and hopefully he might get an opportunity this week."

Both teams face three matches in four days before the T20 Blast pauses for two weeks to make way for the final two group Championship fixtures.

"We want more of the same performances, we're really looking to push on for a home quarter-final," Surrey wicket-keeper/batsman Jamie Smith told BBC Radio London.

"These last few games before the County Championship game are really important so if we can come away with six points we'll be in a great position."

Glamorgan (from): Carlson, Ingram, Lloyd, Root, C Cooke (c, wk), Taylor, Douthwaite, Weighell, Pearce, Walker, van der Gugten, Sisodiya.

Surrey (from, probable): Jacks, Smith (wk), Evans, Pope, Geddes, Burns, J Overton, Jamieson, Atkinson, Batty (c), Moriarty, Amla, J Clark, Patel, Dernbach.