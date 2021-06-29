Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Clark made his first-class debut for Sussex in 2019

Eight Sussex players are self-isolating after teenage batsman Tom Clark tested positive for Covid-19.

Ollie Robinson, Jamie Atkins, James Coles, Tom Haines, Henry Crocombe, Sean Hunt and Delray Rawlins are in quarantine after close contact with Clark, 19.

Crocombe, Rawlins and Robinson have been withdrawn from the squad for Tuesday's T20 Blast match against Kent.

Stuart Meaker and Ali Orr have been brought in as cover.

Sussex say an academy player and a member of the team's support staff are also self-isolating after they were also in close contact with Clark in the 48 hours before he experienced symptoms.