Kiran Carlson agreed a new deal with Glamorgan running until 2022 last year

Glamorgan have promoted assistant David Harrison to head coach for the One-Day Cup.

Former seam bowler Harrison, 39, has been with the club for more than two decades.

Current head coach Matthew Maynard is taking an assistant's role with the Welsh Fire franchise in the Hundred competition, working with Gary Kirsten.

Batsman Kiran Carlson, 23, will take over the captaincy for the 50-over competition.

He will lead the side in the absence of regular skipper Chris Cooke, his deputy David Lloyd and previous captain Colin Ingram, who have been picked for Hundred franchises.

Harrison became an analyst for the club when his playing career was ended by injury at the age of 29. He has served as assistant under Maynard and his predecessor Robert Croft.

"From a personal point of view, it's a massive honour and privilege to be head coach of the club I've been at for more than 20 years. It's a different challenge but something I'm very proud of," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"You learn from different coaches. In particular the last three years since Matthew Maynard has been back, I've spent a lot of time with him on and off the field, and it's stood me in great stead to pick his brains.

"Hopefully I can use that knowledge I've picked up off Matt, together with my thoughts on the game, when I get to be head coach for that period."

Harrison has also worked with various England sides in the winter months.

"To have worked with Andy Flower was a great experience, how he thinks the game should be played, and in more recent times I was really impressed with Richard Dawson and the way he led the Lions down in Australia," he said.

Fireman Maynard

While Harrison runs the Glamorgan show, Maynard and Somerset's Jason Kerr will provide the local expertise for South African head coach Kirsten to oversee the Welsh Fire franchise.

"Gary Kirsten's got great credentials but he's got Jason and Matt as assistants who have the 'boots on the ground' experience about the pitches and the county players, though Gary is in regular correspondence and is super-engaged," said Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace, who is also Welsh Fire's cricket manager.

Captain Kiran

Carlson has been in the Glamorgan first-team squad since the age of 18, combining his cricketing career with studies for a degree at Cardiff University.

"It means a lot to lead the boys out, I'm chuffed the powers-that-be think I'm the man for the job," he said.

"I enjoy the tactical side of the game. Hopefully Michael Hogan will be around in the one-day competition and can pass on his knowledge and then I can take that and put my own spin on the captaincy."

Carlson believes the 50-over competition will still attract crowds despite running alongside the highly-promoted Hundred tournament, with four home group games for both Glamorgan and Welsh Fire between mid-July and mid-August.

"People will want to be watching as much live sport as they can, so hopefully they'll come along and we can put on a good show," he said.

Overseas recruit

Overseas duo Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser will return to Australia in late July, but Glamorgan plan to sign an overseas batsman to provide some experience in the top order.

"When you lose four senior players to the Hundred it's not ideal, but we'll be in the same boat as a number of counties and it's an exciting opportunity for [other] players to show what they can do," said Harrison.

"We're hopeful we can get an overseas player in, to give us some experience at the top of the order and help some of the younger batters."

Glamorgan begin the One-Day Cup at home to Warwickshire on Thursday, 22 July, after a warm-up match against the Wales National Counties side on Tuesday, 20 July.