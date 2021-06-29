Louis Kimber: Leicestershire batsman isolating after contact's positive test
Leicestershire batsman Louis Kimber has been asked to self-isolate after a "close contact" returned a positive lateral flow test for Covid-19.
The 24-year-old has no symptoms and was negative when he carried out a similar test on Tuesday.
But Kimber will isolate pending the outcome of a PCR test which his contact is now to obtain.
"The club has identified no other close contacts within the playing group or backroom staff," said a statement.
Leicestershire's home T20 Blast game against Northants on Tuesday evening was scheduled to go ahead as planned.