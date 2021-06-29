Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Louis Kimber made his first T20 half-century for Leicestershire last week

Leicestershire batsman Louis Kimber has been asked to self-isolate after a "close contact" returned a positive lateral flow test for Covid-19.

The 24-year-old has no symptoms and was negative when he carried out a similar test on Tuesday.

But Kimber will isolate pending the outcome of a PCR test which his contact is now to obtain.

"The club has identified no other close contacts within the playing group or backroom staff," said a statement.

Leicestershire's home T20 Blast game against Northants on Tuesday evening was scheduled to go ahead as planned.