Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Curtis Campher missed Ireland's ODI defeat by the Netherlands last month with an ankle injury

Ireland bowler Curtis Campher will return for July's one-day international series with South Africa at Malahide.

Campher had surgery on his ankle in May and faced a month out of action.

The sides will play a three-match ODI series in Dublin followed by three Twenty20 internationals at Stormont.

Kevin O'Brien is named in the T20 squad but isn't included in the ODI team after announcing his retirement from the format.

The three-match ODI series forms part of the ICC World Cup Super League and will be played at Malahide from 11-16 July.

The inclusion of South African-born Campher is a boost for Ireland while Graham Kennedy will get a chance to impress to build on being called into the squad for June's ODI series with the Netherlands for the first time as a development opportunity.

After the World Cup Super League matches with the South Africans, the sides will face off in a trio of T20 internationals in Belfast from 19-24 July.

Uncapped William McClintock, Ben White and Neil Rock have been named in the T20 side while pacer Shane Getkate, who last played a T20I in March last year, returns after some strong domestic form.

McClintock, who hit two half-centuries for Ireland at the Under-19 World Cup in 2015, will get his chance after a strong campaign for the North West Warriors while White and Rock will add depth to the bowling and wicket keeping-ranks against South Africa.

Gareth Delaney will miss both formats after undergoing surgery on a knee injury sustained in Munster Reds' match against Northern Knights in May.

Ireland squads

ODI squad: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Graham Kennedy, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, William Porterfield, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

T20 squad: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, William McClintock, Kevin O'Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.