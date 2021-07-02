Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Ollie Robinson took a short break from cricket after his provisional suspension, but has since returned to play for Sussex

England bowler Ollie Robinson has signed up to play for Manchester Originals in The Hundred this summer.

Robinson, 27, replaces Harry Gurney, who has retired from cricket because of a shoulder injury.

Robinson is currently suspended from international cricket pending an investigation into historical racist and sexist tweets, though he has been playing for Sussex in the T20 Blast.

Meanwhile, Northern Superchargers have signed South Africa's Faf du Plessis.

The former Proteas captain replaces Aaron Finch, who will be away with Australia, one of a number of late replacements after withdrawals by overseas players.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has also withdrawn as he manages an elbow injury.

Fellow South African Laura Wolvaardt has replaced Australia wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy at the Superchargers.

Wahab Riaz, Colin Munro and Imran Tahir, plus World Cup winner Erin Burns, are among others to come in.

Pakistan bowler Wahab has replaced Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile at Trent Rockets and will play alongside other overseas players Rashid Khan and D'Arcy Short.

Batter Munro joins fellow New Zealand international Lockie Ferguson at Manchester Originals as a replacement for West Indies' Nicholas Pooran.

South African Tahir replaces fellow leg-spinner spinner Adam Zampa at Birmingham Phoenix, while Burns replaces fellow Australia international Ashleigh Gardner in the Phoenix's women's squad.

Australia captain Meg Lanning has also withdrawn from Welsh Fire's squad where she will be replaced by South Africa spinner Sune Luus.

Australia superstar Ellyse Perry is still expected to play for Birmingham Phoenix.