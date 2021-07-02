The Hundred: England bowler Ollie Robinson signs up for inaugural season

Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Ollie Robinson playing for Sussex
Ollie Robinson took a short break from cricket after his provisional suspension, but has since returned to play for Sussex

England bowler Ollie Robinson has signed up to play for Manchester Originals in The Hundred this summer.

Robinson, 27, replaces Harry Gurney, who has retired from cricket because of a shoulder injury.

Robinson is currently suspended from international cricket pending an investigation into historical racist and sexist tweets, though he has been playing for Sussex in the T20 Blast.

Meanwhile, Northern Superchargers have signed South Africa's Faf du Plessis.

The former Proteas captain replaces Aaron Finch, who will be away with Australia, one of a number of late replacements after withdrawals by overseas players.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has also withdrawn as he manages an elbow injury.

Fellow South African Laura Wolvaardt has replaced Australia wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy at the Superchargers.

Wahab Riaz, Colin Munro and Imran Tahir, plus World Cup winner Erin Burns, are among others to come in.

Pakistan bowler Wahab has replaced Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile at Trent Rockets and will play alongside other overseas players Rashid Khan and D'Arcy Short.

Batter Munro joins fellow New Zealand international Lockie Ferguson at Manchester Originals as a replacement for West Indies' Nicholas Pooran.

South African Tahir replaces fellow leg-spinner spinner Adam Zampa at Birmingham Phoenix, while Burns replaces fellow Australia international Ashleigh Gardner in the Phoenix's women's squad.

Australia captain Meg Lanning has also withdrawn from Welsh Fire's squad where she will be replaced by South Africa spinner Sune Luus.

Australia superstar Ellyse Perry is still expected to play for Birmingham Phoenix.

Full list of withdrawals/replacements
TeamOutgoing playerReplacement
Birmingham PhoenixShaheen Afridi (Pak)Adam Milne (NZ)
Birmingham PhoenixHenry Brookes (domestic)Will Smeed (domsetic)
Birmingham PhoenixKane Williamson (NZ)Finn Allen (NZ)
Birmingham PhoenixAdam Zampa (Aus)Imran Tahir (SA)
Birmingham PhoenixAshleigh Gardner (Aus)Erin Burns (Aus)
Birmingham PhoenixSophie Devine (NZ)Shafali Verma (Ind)
London SpiritGlenn Maxwell (Aus)Josh Inglis (Aus)
Manchester OriginalsNicholas Pooran (WI)Colin Munro (NZ)
Manchester OriginalsKagiso Rabada (SA)Lockie Ferguson (NZ)
Manchester OriginalsShadab Khan (Pkn)Carlos Brathwaite (WI)
Manchester OriginalsHarry Gurney (domestic)Ollie Robinson (domestic)
Manchester OriginalsWayne Madsen (domestic)Sam Hain (domestic)
Northern SuperchargersAaron Finch (Aus)Faf du Plessis (SA)
Northern SuperchargersOlly Stone (domestic)Jordan Thompson (domestic)
Northern SuperchargersAlyssa Healy (Aus)Laura Wolvaardt (SA)
Northern SuperchargersNicola Carey (Aus)Laura Kimmince (Aus)
Oval InvinciblesRachael Haynes (Aus)Shabnim Ismail (SA)
Southern BraveAmelia Kerr (NZ)Amanda-Jade Wellington (Aus)
Southern BraveDavid Warner (Aus)Quinton de Kock (SA)
Southern BraveMarcus Stoinis (Aus) Devon Conway (SA)
Southern BraveAmelia Kerr (NZ)Amanda-Jade Wellington (Aus)
Southern BraveFreya Kemp (domestic)Ella McCaughan (domestic)
Trent RocketsNathan Coulter-Nile (Aus)Wahab Riaz (Pak)
Trent RocketsSophie Molineux (Aus)Sammy-Jo Johnson (Aus)
Trent Rockets Elyse Villani (Aus)Rachel Priest (NZ)
Trent Rockets Annabel Sutherland (Aus)Heather Graham (Aus)
Trent RocketsEllie Mitchell (domestic)Emily Windsor (domestic)
Welsh Fire Kieron Pollard (WI, misses first four games)Glenn Phillips (NZ)
Welsh FireJhye Richardson (Aus)Jimmy Neesham (NZ, first three games)
Welsh FireMeg Lanning (Aus)Sune Luus (SA)
Welsh FireBeth Mooney (Aus)Georgia Redmayne (Aus)
Welsh FireGeorgia Wareham (Aus)Piepa Cleary (Aus)

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC