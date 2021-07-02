The Hundred: England bowler Ollie Robinson signs up for inaugural season
Last updated on .From the section The Hundred
England bowler Ollie Robinson has signed up to play for Manchester Originals in The Hundred this summer.
Robinson, 27, replaces Harry Gurney, who has retired from cricket because of a shoulder injury.
Robinson is currently suspended from international cricket pending an investigation into historical racist and sexist tweets, though he has been playing for Sussex in the T20 Blast.
Meanwhile, Northern Superchargers have signed South Africa's Faf du Plessis.
The former Proteas captain replaces Aaron Finch, who will be away with Australia, one of a number of late replacements after withdrawals by overseas players.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has also withdrawn as he manages an elbow injury.
Fellow South African Laura Wolvaardt has replaced Australia wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy at the Superchargers.
Wahab Riaz, Colin Munro and Imran Tahir, plus World Cup winner Erin Burns, are among others to come in.
Pakistan bowler Wahab has replaced Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile at Trent Rockets and will play alongside other overseas players Rashid Khan and D'Arcy Short.
Batter Munro joins fellow New Zealand international Lockie Ferguson at Manchester Originals as a replacement for West Indies' Nicholas Pooran.
South African Tahir replaces fellow leg-spinner spinner Adam Zampa at Birmingham Phoenix, while Burns replaces fellow Australia international Ashleigh Gardner in the Phoenix's women's squad.
Australia captain Meg Lanning has also withdrawn from Welsh Fire's squad where she will be replaced by South Africa spinner Sune Luus.
Australia superstar Ellyse Perry is still expected to play for Birmingham Phoenix.
|Full list of withdrawals/replacements
|Team
|Outgoing player
|Replacement
|Birmingham Phoenix
|Shaheen Afridi (Pak)
|Adam Milne (NZ)
|Birmingham Phoenix
|Henry Brookes (domestic)
|Will Smeed (domsetic)
|Birmingham Phoenix
|Kane Williamson (NZ)
|Finn Allen (NZ)
|Birmingham Phoenix
|Adam Zampa (Aus)
|Imran Tahir (SA)
|Birmingham Phoenix
|Ashleigh Gardner (Aus)
|Erin Burns (Aus)
|Birmingham Phoenix
|Sophie Devine (NZ)
|Shafali Verma (Ind)
|London Spirit
|Glenn Maxwell (Aus)
|Josh Inglis (Aus)
|Manchester Originals
|Nicholas Pooran (WI)
|Colin Munro (NZ)
|Manchester Originals
|Kagiso Rabada (SA)
|Lockie Ferguson (NZ)
|Manchester Originals
|Shadab Khan (Pkn)
|Carlos Brathwaite (WI)
|Manchester Originals
|Harry Gurney (domestic)
|Ollie Robinson (domestic)
|Manchester Originals
|Wayne Madsen (domestic)
|Sam Hain (domestic)
|Northern Superchargers
|Aaron Finch (Aus)
|Faf du Plessis (SA)
|Northern Superchargers
|Olly Stone (domestic)
|Jordan Thompson (domestic)
|Northern Superchargers
|Alyssa Healy (Aus)
|Laura Wolvaardt (SA)
|Northern Superchargers
|Nicola Carey (Aus)
|Laura Kimmince (Aus)
|Oval Invincibles
|Rachael Haynes (Aus)
|Shabnim Ismail (SA)
|Southern Brave
|Amelia Kerr (NZ)
|Amanda-Jade Wellington (Aus)
|Southern Brave
|David Warner (Aus)
|Quinton de Kock (SA)
|Southern Brave
|Marcus Stoinis (Aus)
|Devon Conway (SA)
|Southern Brave
|Amelia Kerr (NZ)
|Amanda-Jade Wellington (Aus)
|Southern Brave
|Freya Kemp (domestic)
|Ella McCaughan (domestic)
|Trent Rockets
|Nathan Coulter-Nile (Aus)
|Wahab Riaz (Pak)
|Trent Rockets
|Sophie Molineux (Aus)
|Sammy-Jo Johnson (Aus)
|Trent Rockets
|Elyse Villani (Aus)
|Rachel Priest (NZ)
|Trent Rockets
|Annabel Sutherland (Aus)
|Heather Graham (Aus)
|Trent Rockets
|Ellie Mitchell (domestic)
|Emily Windsor (domestic)
|Welsh Fire
|Kieron Pollard (WI, misses first four games)
|Glenn Phillips (NZ)
|Welsh Fire
|Jhye Richardson (Aus)
|Jimmy Neesham (NZ, first three games)
|Welsh Fire
|Meg Lanning (Aus)
|Sune Luus (SA)
|Welsh Fire
|Beth Mooney (Aus)
|Georgia Redmayne (Aus)
|Welsh Fire
|Georgia Wareham (Aus)
|Piepa Cleary (Aus)